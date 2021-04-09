“I was very nervous just because it has been a tough couple of months for me with the lockdown, but also I know how hard Ethan has worked and he is a great kid‚” said Le Clos‚ who claimed his 11th national 200m butterfly title in the process.

“For me personally‚ I am very happy – 1:55 is right on my best for nationals. I am not really at the peak of my work [yet] but I take every race very seriously and focus really hard‚ so I am just excited to be back on a good time.”

Le Clos said dipping under the qualifying time was a bonus for him.

“It’s always a bit of pressure coming here and people expect so much from you‚ especially when these youngsters are in such good shape.

“It puts me under a bit of pressure because everyone expects me to win all the time‚ but people need to understand it is a process for me‚ getting a little older‚ I have to peak at the right time‚” he said.

Young KwaZulu-Natal star Matt Sates (17) added a second medal to his tally as he powered home to take the gold medal in the men’s 100m freestyle A final.

Sates‚ who won the 50m butterfly title on Wednesday‚ was the only A final swimmer to dip under 50 seconds, with his time of 49.29 ahead of KZN teammates Matthew Bosch and Douglas Erasmus.