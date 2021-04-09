Sport

Tatjana Schoenmaker also swims to Olympics qualifying time at SA champs

09 April 2021 - 15:01 By Amir Chetty‚ Gqeberha
Tatjana Schoenmaker registered a 200m breaststroke time that sees her qualify for the Tokyo Olympics in July and August.
Tatjana Schoenmaker registered a 200m breaststroke time that sees her qualify for the Tokyo Olympics in July and August.
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

Gauteng’s Tatjana Schoenmaker continued her fine form in the Newton Park Swimming Pool‚ notching an Olympic qualification time in the women’s 200m breaststroke on day three of the SA Invitational Aquatics Championships on Friday.

Schoenmaker‚ who had already secured her Olympic berth before the championships‚ stopped the clock on 2:22:26 to claim a comfortable victory‚ and register a time that sees her qualify for the Tokyo Olympics in July and August.

She will be met in the A final by fellow Olympic qualifier and Gauteng teammate Kaylene Corbett‚ Emily Visage and Christin Mundell‚ the four fastest women from the heats.

In the men’s 200m breaststroke race‚ Gqeberha-based Alaric Basson advanced to the A final as the fastest qualifier ahead of Matthew Randle and Bailey Musgrave.

Tatjana Schoenmaker to keep focus on 200m despite great 100m performance

Tatjana Schoenmaker will continue focus on the 200m breaststroke for the Tokyo Olympic Games despite recently hammering a 100m time that rates higher ...
Sport
1 month ago

In the men’s 200m freestyle Matt Sates‚ Henre Louw and Chad Le Clos will head into this evening’s A final as the top seeds while Dune Coetzee leads the charge ahead of Rebecca Meder and Aimee Canny in the women’s race.

The 200m backstroke for men had Pieter Coetze dip under the two-minute barrier to advance to the A final as the fastest qualifier while Samantha Randle was quickest in the women’s race.

The finals start at 6pm on Friday.

Le Clos‚ Du Preez swim Olympic qualifying times in Gqeberha

Western Cape teammates Chad le Clos and Ethan du Preez swam the first Olympic qualifying times of the SA Invitational Aquatics Championships at the ...
Sport
8 hours ago

SA fencer Nomvula Mbatha is en garde for a stab at her Olympic dream

The young woman is off to the Olympic zonal qualifiers in Cairo, Egypt, this month after a year of hard training
Sport
22 hours ago

North Korea drops out of Tokyo Games citing Covid-19, dashing South Korea hopes

North Korea will not join the Tokyo Olympics this year due to coronavirus concerns, the country's sports ministry said on Tuesday, dashing South ...
Sport
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Robert Marawa and that Chippa letter has Mzansi in its feels Soccer
  2. Robert Marawa after reading Chippa release on coach Eymael debacle: 'I passed ... Soccer
  3. Safa technical committee wants Pitso Mosimane for Bafana job Soccer
  4. Controversial Belgian coach Luc Eymael set to be shown the door by Chippa ... Soccer
  5. Rulani Mokwena: 'If coach Pitso is really honest‚ I don’t think he wants to ... Soccer

Latest Videos

‘His Royal Highness passed away peacefully’: Prince Philip dies aged 99
‘His Royal Highness passed away peacefully’: Prince Philip dies aged 99
X