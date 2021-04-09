Tatjana Schoenmaker also swims to Olympics qualifying time at SA champs

Gauteng’s Tatjana Schoenmaker continued her fine form in the Newton Park Swimming Pool‚ notching an Olympic qualification time in the women’s 200m breaststroke on day three of the SA Invitational Aquatics Championships on Friday.

Schoenmaker‚ who had already secured her Olympic berth before the championships‚ stopped the clock on 2:22:26 to claim a comfortable victory‚ and register a time that sees her qualify for the Tokyo Olympics in July and August.

She will be met in the A final by fellow Olympic qualifier and Gauteng teammate Kaylene Corbett‚ Emily Visage and Christin Mundell‚ the four fastest women from the heats.

In the men’s 200m breaststroke race‚ Gqeberha-based Alaric Basson advanced to the A final as the fastest qualifier ahead of Matthew Randle and Bailey Musgrave.