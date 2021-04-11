Sport

Fine weather greets early starters on Masters Sunday

11 April 2021 - 19:38 By Reuters
Patrons leave the course after a weather warning horn is sounded and play is suspended due to bad weather during the third round.
Patrons leave the course after a weather warning horn is sounded and play is suspended due to bad weather during the third round.
Image: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The final round of the Masters started in fine weather on Sunday with only an outside chance of play being interrupted by afternoon storms at Augusta National.

Masters Sunday is always one of the most anticipated days on the golf calendar, and this year is no exception with the prospect of history in the making.

Japan's Hideki Matsuyama has a four-shot lead, 18 holes away perhaps from becoming the first player not only from his nation, but from all of Asia to claim a Green Jacket.

Fifteen non-Americans have won a total of 22 Masters.

The tournament was dominated by Americans in its first four decades.

Three-times champion Gary Player was the only international winner until Spaniard Seve Ballesteros broke through in 1980, setting the stage for a period of European dominance.

Former world number two Matsuyama jumped clear with a sizzling back nine of 30 on Saturday.

He posted an 11-under 205 total, with Americans Xander Schauffele and Will Zalatoris, Englishman Justin Rose and Australian Marc Leishman equal second on seven under.

There were some reasonable early scores on Sunday, suggesting the course should not hold too many terrors assuming no great change in conditions.

MORE:

Dustin Johnson fails to make it into Masters pantheon

Dustin Johnson's quest to join an exclusive group of back-to-back Masters champions ended lamely when he bogeyed the final two holes and missed the ...
Sport
20 hours ago

Spieth, Thomas fight their way into Masters contention

Americans Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas harnessed new precision to play their way into contention in the second round of the Masters on Friday, ...
Sport
1 day ago

Rose leads Masters, defending champion Johnson misses cut

Justin Rose, bolstered by a late surge, led Masters debutant Will Zalatoris and Brian Harman by a shot after second round action at Augusta National ...
Sport
1 day ago

Rose grabs control of Masters while many top players struggle

A precise Justin Rose tamed a windy Augusta National to hold a four-shot lead after the first round of the Masters on Thursday while defending ...
Sport
2 days ago

Small Japanese media contingent a blessing for Hideki Matsuyama

The coronavirus has kept all but a few Japanese reporters from the Masters, something that leader Hideki Matsuyama is very happy about.
Sport
9 hours ago

Most read

  1. Robert Marawa and that Chippa letter has Mzansi in its feels Soccer
  2. Benni McCarthy sets AmaZulu alight: ‘I’m just happy for the Zulu nation’ Soccer
  3. Rulani Mokwena: 'If coach Pitso is really honest‚ I don’t think he wants to ... Soccer
  4. Orlando Pirates starting to believe another continental final may be in the ... Soccer
  5. Benni McCarthy for Bafana coach? SA throws its weight behind leading goalscorer Soccer

Latest Videos

‘His Royal Highness passed away peacefully’: Prince Philip dies aged 99
Vaccine passports and AstraZeneca refund: Zweli Mkhize’s vaccine update for SA
X