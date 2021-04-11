Sport

Schoenmaker notches up Olympic qualifying time in the women’s 100m breaststroke in Gqeberha

Amir Chetty Sports reporter
11 April 2021 - 11:58
MEDAL HOPE Tatjana Schoenmaker is on her way to Tokyo.
Image: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

Pretoria swimming sensation Tatjana Schoenmaker continued her dominance at the SA Invitational Aquatics Championships notching up another Olympic qualification time‚ this time in the women’s 100m breaststroke event in Gqeberha on Sunday morning.

The breaststroke world leader over 200m‚ who is third on the 100m list with a 1 min‚ 05.89 sec time‚ stopped the clock on 1:06.83 to book her spot in the A final on Sunday evening where she will be joined by teammates Lara van Niekerk and Kaylene Corbett.

Both Corbett and Schoenmaker dipped under the Olympic qualification times during their 200m breaststroke time trials on Saturday evening with the former clocking a 2:25.18‚ while Schoenmaker‚ who set a new national and African record on Friday‚ slowed to a 2:21.31.

Eastern Cape’s Alard Basson swam a 1:00.84 to advance to the A final in the 100m breaststroke‚ well within reach of the 59.93 Olympic qualification time.

Earlier‚ Matt Sates and Chad le Clos also had a safe passage to the finals as the two continued their duel in the 100m butterfly event.

Both men are within a second of the Olympic qualification time for the event‚ which is 51.96.

