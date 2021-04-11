Sport

Small Japanese media contingent a blessing for Hideki Matsuyama

11 April 2021 - 10:12 By Reuters
Japan's Hideki Matsuyama acknowledges the crowd after holing his eagle putt on the 15th green during the third round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, in the US April 10, 2021.
Japan's Hideki Matsuyama acknowledges the crowd after holing his eagle putt on the 15th green during the third round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, in the US April 10, 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Mike Segar TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

The coronavirus has kept all but a few Japanese reporters from the Masters, something that leader Hideki Matsuyama is very happy about.

Matsuyama is used to patiently enduring a microscopic level of attention that even Tiger Woods would find wearing, routinely answering a seemingly endless series of mundane questions after every round, whether shooting 65 or 75.

After shooting a spectacular seven-under-par 65 for a four-stroke lead in the third round at Augusta National on Saturday, he was honest enough to acknowledge that it was refreshing.

"I'm not sure how to answer this in a good way, but being in front of the media is still difficult," he said via his interpreter.

"I'm glad the media are here covering it, but it's not my favorite thing to do, to stand and answer questions.

"And so with fewer media, it's been a lot less stressful for me, and I've enjoyed this week."

No Japanese player has won a men's major, with Isao Aoki's runner-up to Jack Nicklaus at the 1980 US Open the closest call.

Also, Matsuyama was equal second at the 2017 US Open, though a distant four shots off the pace.

It is way too early to hand Matsuyama a Green Jacket.

The law of averages suggests one of the quartet tied for second will have a strong final round, but this could be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Four-shot leads in the modern era are hard to come by for players not named Woods.

Asked what victory on Sunday would mean to his nation, Matsuyama found an answer almost as good as the iron shots that he peppered the pins with on the back nine.

"I'm not sure how to answer the question. All I can do is prepare well, try my best, and do the best that I can tomorrow."

MORE:

Dustin Johnson fails to make it into Masters pantheon

Dustin Johnson's quest to join an exclusive group of back-to-back Masters champions ended lamely when he bogeyed the final two holes and missed the ...
Sport
12 hours ago

Spieth, Thomas fight their way into Masters contention

Americans Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas harnessed new precision to play their way into contention in the second round of the Masters on Friday, ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Rose grabs control of Masters while many top players struggle

A precise Justin Rose tamed a windy Augusta National to hold a four-shot lead after the first round of the Masters on Thursday while defending ...
Sport
2 days ago

Rose leads Masters, defending champion Johnson misses cut

Justin Rose, bolstered by a late surge, led Masters debutant Will Zalatoris and Brian Harman by a shot after second round action at Augusta National ...
Sport
1 day ago

New honorary starter Elder cherishes his role at Masters

A clearly moved Lee Elder was warmly welcomed at the Masters when he joined Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player as a new honorary starter for the 2021 ...
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Robert Marawa and that Chippa letter has Mzansi in its feels Soccer
  2. Rulani Mokwena: 'If coach Pitso is really honest‚ I don’t think he wants to ... Soccer
  3. Benni McCarthy sets AmaZulu alight: ‘I’m just happy for the Zulu nation’ Soccer
  4. Orlando Pirates starting to believe another continental final may be in the ... Soccer
  5. Benni McCarthy for Bafana coach? SA throws its weight behind leading goalscorer Soccer

Latest Videos

‘His Royal Highness passed away peacefully’: Prince Philip dies aged 99
‘His Royal Highness passed away peacefully’: Prince Philip dies aged 99
X