Rio 2016 silver medallist Chad le Clos has earmarked three events he will compete in when he takes to the starting blocks at the Tokyo Olympic Games later this year.

The 100m butterfly national champion‚ who also won the 50m and 200m butterfly titles‚ says he will compete in the 200m freestyle in addition to the 100m and 200m butterfly events at the Games in July-August.

Le Clos said he was also considering an entry into the 100m freestyle event; however‚ he would first need to see when that event takes place in relation to his main events.

“I have to get a lot faster in the 200 free‚ 1:48.48 is not good enough but in 2016‚ it was the same thing‚ I went 1:48‚ won nationals and then got the silver at the Olympics‚” he said.

Le Clos‚ who made the Olympic cut in the 200m butterfly in his gold medal performance on day two of the championships‚ said his aim was to build up with each meet in the lead-up to the Games.

“I have to improve at each meet; this is not my peak by any means‚ taking nothing away from Matt's (Sates’) performance.

“I came in here having an idea of what I was going to do and this is just a starting point for me‚” said the four-time Olympic medallist.