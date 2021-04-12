Sport

Emma Chelius becomes fifth swimmer to achieve an Olympic qualification time in Gqeberha

Amir Chetty Sports reporter
12 April 2021 - 12:33 By Amir Chetty
Aimee Canny, Erin Gallagher, Emma Chelius and Rebecca Meder win the Woman 4x100 Freestyle Relay during day four of the first 2021 SA National Aquatic Championships at Newton Park Swimming Pool in Port Elizabeth on April 10 2021.
Image: Deryck Foster/BackpagePix

KwaZulu-Natal’s Emma Chelius became only the fifth swimmer to achieve an Olympic qualification time at the SA Invitational Aquatics Championships when she advanced to the finals of the women’s 50m freestyle in Gqeberha on Monday morning.

The 24-year-old dipped under the 24.77 second Olympic standard to record a time of 24.72.

Meanwhile‚ Douglas Erasmus will be gunning for a qualification time of his own as he progressed to the A final of the men’s 50m freestyle when he clocked a time of 22.95‚ just under a second off the qualification time.

In the women’s 200m individual medley‚ Rebecca Meder made it to the A final as the fastest qualifier in 2:17.09 while Matt Sates will be the one to beat in the men’s final after stopping the clock on 2:05.07 in the heats.

Pieter Coetzé who swam in a 100m backstroke time trial‚ came agonisingly close to the 53.85 qualification time when he swam a 53.92.

