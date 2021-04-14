Though there were no less than seven Olympic qualification standards achieved at the recently concluded SA Invitational Aquatics Championships‚ national coach Graham Hill believes there are still a few more to come.

The 2021 Championships‚ which doubled as an Olympic qualifier‚ ended on Monday evening with a total of seven Olympic and 10 Paralympic qualification times during the six-day competition in Gqeberha.

Hill said there had been a number of very good performances at the championships and despite some missing the Olympic cut‚ there would still be another chance to achieve that goal in May.

“We will have another qualifier in May and that will most probably be our last chance to get any qualifiers on the team‚” he said.

Hill said while the championships never produced many swimmers dipping under the Olympic standard in their events‚ a few swimmers on the cusp of qualification made the next few weeks crucial as they looked ahead to the Games in Tokyo.