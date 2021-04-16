Brother and sister win SA hammer throw titles

Brother and sister Alan and Marga Cumming won the men’s and women’s hammer throw titles at the SA championships in Pretoria on Friday.

Alan landed 72.78m to beat defending champion Tshepang Makhethe by just more than 1.5m‚ and Marga achieved a 64.30m that was 1cm short of her own national record.

Both are coached by Chris Harmse‚ the former SA star who won 22 consecutive national hammer throw titles from 1996 to 2018.