Smiling Wayde ponders 200m-400m double at Olympics

Wayde van Niekerk hinted that he could try the 200m-400m double at the Tokyo Olympics after taking pole position for Saturday’s 200m final with a 20.38 sec in the semifinals at the SA championships in Pretoria on Friday.

But he might not get to face off against Clarence Munyai‚ the SA record-holder who limped off the track clutching his hamstring after sneaking into the final as a fastest loser.

Munyai‚ who slowed up too much and finished third in the second eliminator in 21.03‚ broke Van Niekerk’s SA 200m mark on the same track three years ago‚ clocking 19.69. He withdrew from the final because of a niggle.

A showdown between the two might not happen on Saturday‚ which would mean they might have to wait for next year’s nationals to face off.

Olympic 400m champion Van Niekerk‚ who is hoping to get to his new training camp in the US next week‚ has previously stated he wants to break his 43.03 world record.