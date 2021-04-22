Sport

50km world record attempt in Gqeberha gets bronze label status‚ says sponsor

David Isaacson Sports reporter
22 April 2021 - 17:12
Athletes taking part in the 2019 Old Mutual Two Oceans Half Marathon in Cape Town.
Athletes taking part in the 2019 Old Mutual Two Oceans Half Marathon in Cape Town.
Image: ImageSA/Gallo Images

Road-running sponsor Nedbank says its 50km world record attempt in Gqeberha on May 23 has received bronze label status from the International Association of Ultrarunners (IAU).

Only two other local ultras have been awarded that label: the iconic Comrades and the Two Oceans marathons.

“This exclusive race will welcome top-tier elite runners and renowned industry names‚ making it one of the greatest running line-ups that South African running has ever seen‚” Nedbank said on Thursday.

The men’s world best time over 50km, 2hr 43 min 38 sec‚ has been held by SA star Thompson Magawana since 1988‚ while Alyson Dixon of Britain set the 3:07:20 women’s mark in 2019.

Road races return live to SABC screens, but track and field to be delayed

The SABC on Wednesday announced it would broadcast live the so-called Big Five road races this year — including the Two Oceans Marathon —  after ...
Sport
1 year ago

The second-fastest woman over this distance is another South African‚ Frith van der Merwe‚ who went 3:08:39 in 1989.

Nedbank said‚ given the devastating effects of Covid-19‚ it would forego multiple branding opportunities and hand these over to 35 small businesses‚ “giving them the opportunity to get back on their feet”.

The race will be broadcast on SABC.

No more couch potatoes: proud Dream Chasers runners cross the finish line

SPONSORED | Weeks of hard work have paid off for the Fedhealth Dream Chasers, who now have grand plans to keep running
Sport
1 year ago

“Nedbank has supported running for decades‚ and we’ve identified the need to get elite runners back on the road‚ give fans a really compelling TV product and‚ in the process‚ continue to help small-business banking clients to get publicity and access to value-adding platforms that we’ve offered from the onset of the pandemic‚” group sponsorships and cause marketing head Tobie Badenhorst said.

Most read

  1. New Bafana coach to be unveiled on Saturday: Queiroz‚ Renard and Broos are the ... Soccer
  2. 'I had to pinch myself, it was ridiculous': Beast on making tons of money in ... Rugby
  3. Petersen on calls to sack Proteas coach Boucher: 'it is highly unlikely that ... Cricket
  4. Pirates held by Setif at Orlando, but edge closer to Confed quarters Soccer
  5. Mpho Maleka gives insight into the plan TTM used to dump Sundowns out of the ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Personal messages read out as Tshegofatso Pule murder accused seeks bail
R40m medical supplies, PPE destroyed in Charlotte Maxeke Hospital fire
X