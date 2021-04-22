50km world record attempt in Gqeberha gets bronze label status‚ says sponsor

Road-running sponsor Nedbank says its 50km world record attempt in Gqeberha on May 23 has received bronze label status from the International Association of Ultrarunners (IAU).

Only two other local ultras have been awarded that label: the iconic Comrades and the Two Oceans marathons.

“This exclusive race will welcome top-tier elite runners and renowned industry names‚ making it one of the greatest running line-ups that South African running has ever seen‚” Nedbank said on Thursday.

The men’s world best time over 50km, 2hr 43 min 38 sec‚ has been held by SA star Thompson Magawana since 1988‚ while Alyson Dixon of Britain set the 3:07:20 women’s mark in 2019.