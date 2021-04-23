Netball SA to probe allegations over sex pest coach, but defend president on payments comment

Another said Molokwane had said the coach had paid the parents of a player he had made pregnant. That player wasn’t one of the three complainants.

“Their views and understanding of what Ms Molokwane said were taken out of context and completely misunderstood, all she did was to explain to the executive on the process that is undertaken when a man impregnates a woman he is not married to,” NSA said.

“She did not say that it is acceptable in the African customs for an older man to sleep with young girls and pay damages.”

The sports body said it took the claims about the alleged sex pest “very seriously”.

“Sexual misconduct is a serious offence in any sphere of our society, more so within the federation as a large number of our registered members are female,” acting president Nompumelelo Javu said in the statement.

“We will therefore leave no stone unturned. We will make sure that we decisively deal with this and whoever [is] found guilty will have to face the full might of the law.”

NSA said it had started with its own “internal investigations so that we can get to the bottom of this matter to ensure that we do the right thing and get the facts right before we say and do anything”.