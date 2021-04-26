Caster Semenya: 'My organs may be different and I may have a deep voice, but I am a woman'

“They want me to take my own system down. I’m not sick. I don’t need drugs. I will never do that.”

These are the words Caster Semenya used to describe International Association of Athletics Federation's (IAAF) ruling which bans her from competing in any track event between 400m and 1,500m unless she takes medication to reduce her naturally high testosterone levels.

In an interview with UK's The Guardian newspaper, the double Olympic 800m champion reiterated her refusal to take medication to suppress her testosterone levels, saying the medication would “take the soul out of my body.”

Semenya said her testosterone levels made her unique, but not the best or any less hardworking like other athletes.

“I trained like a slave to be the greatest. My high testosterone levels are something I was born with, it’s a disorder. It doesn’t make me the best, though. That’s where the training and knowledge comes in,” said Semenya.

“Michael Phelps’s arms are wide enough for him to do whatever he wants. Swimmers’ lungs are different to other people’s. Basketball players like LeBron James are tall. If all the tall players are banned from playing, will basketball be the same? Usain has amazing muscle fibres. Are they going to stop him, too? My organs may be different and I may have a deep voice, but I am a woman.”