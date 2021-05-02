Sport

F1 stewards to review penalty that cost Kimi Raikkonen points

02 May 2021 - 13:00 By Reuters
Kimi Raikkonen of Finland driving the (7) Alfa Romeo Racing C41 Ferrari on track during qualifying for the F1 Grand Prix of Portugal at Autodromo Internacional Do Algarve on May 01, 2021 in Portimao, Portugal.
Kimi Raikkonen of Finland driving the (7) Alfa Romeo Racing C41 Ferrari on track during qualifying for the F1 Grand Prix of Portugal at Autodromo Internacional Do Algarve on May 01, 2021 in Portimao, Portugal.
Image: Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Formula One (F1) stewards granted Alfa Romeo a review on Sunday of the penalty that cost Kimi Raikkonen points at last month's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

They said in a statement at the Portuguese Grand Prix that Alfa's request had been accepted based on the emergence of new elements.

The full review, involving team and stewards, was due to be conducted by video hearing before Sunday's race at the Algarve circuit.

Raikkonen was handed a 30 second penalty at Italy's Imola circuit after the race was halted by a crash between Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas and Williams' George Russell and then given a rolling re-start.

Stewards had ruled the Finn should have gone to the pit lane after a spin when the safety car was leading the field before the re-start, rather than remaining on track.

Alfa Romeo said they had asked for guidance, since the situation was unclear, but the answer came back too late for them to act on it.

The penalty demoted Raikkonen from ninth to 13th and promoted Alpine's Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso to ninth and 10th respectively. 

MORE:

Mercedes to start contract talks with Hamilton soon

Mercedes expect to start contract talks soon with Lewis Hamilton after the seven-time Formula One world champion indicated he intends to race on next ...
Motoring
7 hours ago

McLaren boss wants secret ballots for F1 rule changes

McLaren boss Zak Brown has called for secret votes on rule changes to ensure Formula One teams are not pressured by bigger partners
Motoring
2 days ago

Russell says relations with Wolff undamaged by Imola crash

Williams driver George Russell said his relationship with Mercedes Formula One boss Toto Wolff remained strong despite a costly collision with ...
Motoring
2 days ago

From vroom to Zoom, F1’s virtual hospitality is taking off

Formula One's 'Paddock Club' hospitality has gone from vroom to Zoom in the age of Covid-19 and it looks like the virtual version is here to stay ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Verstappen fastest in final Portuguese practice

Red Bull's Max Verstappen lapped fastest in final practice for the Portuguese Grand Prix on Saturday, with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Lewis Hamilton back on top in Portuguese Grand Prix practice

Mercedes set the pace in Portuguese Grand Prix practice on Friday with Valtteri Bottas quickest in the morning before seven times world champion ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Safa closes in on deal to secure Benni McCarthy as next Bafana coach Soccer
  2. Safa ‘concludes deal’ with new Bafana Bafana coach Soccer
  3. Why Benni McCarthy says all he can smell right now is his ‘own perfume’ Soccer
  4. Orlando Pirates make history for South Africa Soccer
  5. Sundowns pitted against Pitso and Ahly, Kaizer Chiefs meet Simba Soccer

Latest Videos

'ANC dropped the ball': Ramaphosa concedes and apologizes for party's handling ...
'ANC dropped the ball': Ramaphosa concedes and apologizes for party's handling ...
X