Benni McCarthy to be the next Bafana Bafana coach? Here’s what Mzansi thinks
AmaZulu FC head coach Benni McCarthy is trending on Twitter after reports that he will be joining the national team.
Neither he nor the SA Football Association (Safa) has confirmed the news yet, but the association is expected to make the formal announcement on Wednesday.
Sources privy to talks at Safa House told Sunday Times McCarthy will join the team after finishing the season with AmaZulu on May 29.
Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe confirmed a deal has been signed with a new coach but would not confirm if it is McCarthy.
McCarthy made it no secret he has his sights set on coaching the team.
“As a former player and a manager now, you would want to be in charge of the best teams in the country.
“If that comes with the responsibility of taking your national team that’s been struggling, it is something I wouldn’t rule out. I would think hard about it because nothing would make me prouder than to manage my country and qualify us for a World Cup tournament,” said McCarthy.
The reports have been met with mixed reactions on social media.
Some welcomed the possibility, while others thought he would be better off staying at AmaZulu.
Benni McCarthy should stay away from Bafana Bafana if he wants to keep his record straight..— Francis FNEEZY (@JustLiamLeeds) May 2, 2021
Just saying pic.twitter.com/TSeBYo4Ln1
Benni McCarthy should have taken the league first before joining Bafana Bafana 🤦🏽♂️— Raymond “Red” Reddington (@_RayReddington_) May 2, 2021
Benni Mccarthy just got AMAZULU on top of the League,now he is being appointed to coach useless Bafana Bafana,a wrong move ‼️ pic.twitter.com/etIBRevCqG— Radical rudeness (@VamatiTuli) May 2, 2021
I had hoped Benni McCarthy would hsay no to Bafana Bafana and Safa would had to choose a different guy. My heart breaks for Amazulu.— St.Mthokozisi Ntenga (@SaintMthokozisi) May 2, 2021
So it's back to fighting relegation next year then.
It's a sad day for me nalonlonke nje Usuthu.
For the first time in my life I can proudly say Bafana Bafana is the best team in Africa. Benni Mccarthy if it's true Thank you.— Mashobane (@Sizolamantungwa) May 2, 2021
Benni McCarthy is best suited for the Bafana Bafana Job, my only concern is his technical team, wish he could surround himself with the best, since Sundowns have been very successful in Africa, Either Manqoba Mngqithi or Rulani Mokwena should be included as assistant coaches.— Godisamang (@Mr_Ruralitarian) May 2, 2021
🕯️🕯️🕯️ "Benni McCarthy has also come out of retirement to become player coach of Bafana. He intends to start upfront alongside Percy Tau and take Bafana back to the glory days" 🕯️🕯️🕯️— Dan Corder 🎙 5FM (@DanCorderOnAir) May 2, 2021