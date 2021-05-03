Sport

Benni McCarthy to be the next Bafana Bafana coach? Here’s what Mzansi thinks

03 May 2021 - 13:15
The SA Football Association is expected to announce that AmaZulu FC coach Benni McCarthy is the new coach of the national team.
Image: Carl Fourie/Gallo Images

AmaZulu FC head coach Benni McCarthy is trending on Twitter after reports that he will be joining the national team.

Neither he nor the SA Football Association (Safa) has confirmed the news yet, but the association is expected to make the formal announcement on Wednesday.

Sources privy to talks at Safa House told Sunday Times McCarthy will join the team after finishing the season with AmaZulu on May 29.

Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe confirmed a deal has been signed with a new coach but would not confirm if it is McCarthy.

McCarthy made it no secret he has his sights set on coaching the team.

“As a former player and a manager now, you would want to be in charge of the best teams in the country.

“If that comes with the responsibility of taking your national team that’s been struggling, it is something I wouldn’t rule out. I would think hard about it because nothing would make me prouder than to manage my country and qualify us for a World Cup tournament,” said McCarthy.

The reports have been met with mixed reactions on social media.

Some welcomed the possibility, while others thought he would be better off staying at AmaZulu. 

