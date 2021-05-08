Sport

Aleck Skhosana ousted at Athletics SA vote

David Isaacson Sports reporter
08 May 2021 - 14:49
Richard Stander (CEO) of ASA, Aleck Skhosana (former president of ASA) and James Moloi (National Marathon Championships) of ASA during the ASA press briefing about its president Aleck Skhosana's SASCOC presidency candidacy at Athletics House, Houghton Estate on March 11, 2020 in Johannesburg.
Richard Stander (CEO) of ASA, Aleck Skhosana (former president of ASA) and James Moloi (National Marathon Championships) of ASA during the ASA press briefing about its president Aleck Skhosana's SASCOC presidency candidacy at Athletics House, Houghton Estate on March 11, 2020 in Johannesburg.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Athletics SA (ASA) has seen a changing of guard‚ with James Moloi ousting Aleck Skhosana as president at the sports body's elections in Johannesburg on Saturday.

TimesLIVE understands that Moloi won by 39 votes to 27.

Shireen Noble took the vice president post from Harold Adams‚ becoming the highest-ranking woman in the history of the organisation.

WATCH | SA crowned 4x100m relay kings after dramatic final: 'The best is yet to come'

The idea of a national relay training camp was vindicated after Team SA secured its first-ever gold medal at the World Athletics Relay Championships ...
Sport
5 days ago

Skhosana and Adams had been in their positions since 2014‚ and while the struggling ASA was stabilised during their tenure‚ there was much discontent last year after ASA decided against submitting a resumption plan following the Covid-19 lockdown.

Unable to organise competitions‚ the sport's provincial organisations were hit in the pocket‚ and they've retaliated through the ballot.

Moloi hails from Central Gauteng and Noble is from South Western Districts.

The elections are still continuing into the afternoon.

This is a developing story ...

READ MORE

DAVID ISAACSON | Will ASA bat for its athletes or clock another brain fart?

Athletes need to qualify for Tokyo by June 29, so put on local meets to enable them to do so ... when it’s warm
Sport
2 weeks ago

Caster Semenya: 'My organs may be different and I may have a deep voice, but I am a woman'

Caster Semenya says her testosterone levels made her unique but not the best or any less hardworking like other athletes.
Sport
1 week ago

Simbine claims his 29th sub-10 100m at SA champs

Akani Simbine scorched the 29th sub-10-second 100m of his career as he claimed the SA crown at the national championships in Pretoria on Friday ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. McCarthy unlikely to be named new Bafana coach after ‘ridiculous’ demands — ... Soccer
  2. Benni McCarthy on Bafana: ‘All I can say to Broos is good luck and all the best’ Soccer
  3. Chiefs ‘aware of’ and ‘will discuss’ Twitter posts trending on ... Soccer
  4. Smith on Proteas’ relationship status with a return for AB: It’s complicated Cricket
  5. New Bafana coach Broos makes his intentions clear: 'we have to rebuild the team ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Supporters stand by 'good man' Modack as charges are consolidated for alleged ...
Bail denied...again: Pule murder 'mastermind' to remain in custody
X