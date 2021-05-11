Sport

Japan's Kei Nishikori adds voice to Olympic concerns

11 May 2021 - 09:03 By Reuters
Kei Nishikori says more discussions should be held over whether the Tokyo Olympic Games should go ahead or not.
Kei Nishikori says more discussions should be held over whether the Tokyo Olympic Games should go ahead or not.
Image: REUTERS/Clive Brunskill

Japan's top-ranked men's tennis player Kei Nishikori added his voice to concerns about staging the Tokyo Olympic Games in July, as the country battles a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Naomi Osaka, Japan's No.1 women's tennis player, raised similar concerns on Sunday, saying that the risks of holding the Games amid the pandemic should continue to be carefully discussed.

Japan has extended a state of emergency in Tokyo and three other areas until the end of May, raising new questions about whether the Games should go ahead.

Its vaccination rate is also the lowest among wealthy nations.

"This is not like 100 people like these tournaments," Nishikori said at the Italian Open in Rome on Monday.

"It's 10,000 people in a Village, playing a tournament," he added, referring to the Olympic Village where athletes will stay.

"I don't think it's easy, especially (with) what's happening right now in Japan, it's not doing good."

Nishikori, who won bronze in the men's singles at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, added that there was still time before a decision had to be made but was wary about the potential for an outbreak in the Village, a high-rise apartment complex in downtown Tokyo.

"You can make a good bubble and maybe you can do it," he said.

"There is some risk too. What happens if there's 100 cases in the Village? Or it can be thousands."

The 2020 Olympics were postponed by a year due to the pandemic and organisers, from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to the Japanese government, have stood firm in saying that the global sporting showpiece would go ahead this summer under the mantra of a "safe and secure Games."

But some medical experts said this could be difficult to guarantee.

"We still don't have a good definition of 'safe Olympic Games' yet from Japan's government or the IOC," said Kentaro Iwata, a professor specialising in infectious diseases at Kobe University Hospital in western Japan.

"I don't know how to protect (foreign visitors and athletes) from bringing in novel variants from all over the world.

"It's an extremely difficult task to do that and kick off the Olympic Games in July," Iwata told Reuters.

Opposition lawmakers grilled Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Olympics Minister Tamayo Marukawa on Olympics safety measures in a parliamentary committee on Monday, including the number of hospital beds secured if needed to deal with Covid-19 patients from the Olympics, but Marukawa was unable to provide details.

Several test events with foreign athletes have been successfully held, most recently on Sunday, but a visit by IOC head Thomas Bach scheduled for May 17 to 18 has been postponed until June.

Though Japan has been spared the worst ravages of the pandemic, more than 10,000 people have died.

Tokyo recorded 925 new cases on Tuesday.

MORE:

Amid opposition, Japan Prime Minister says has 'never put Olympics first'

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Monday that he has never "put the Olympics first", as an opinion poll showed nearly 60% of people in ...
Sport
1 day ago

A shot in the arm for SA's Tokyo athletes

The government yesterday gave the strongest indication yet that Team SA athletes heading to the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics would be inoculated ...
Sport
2 days ago

All Blacks wrecking ball Caleb Clarke to bid for Tokyo gold

All Blacks winger Caleb Clarke, who lit up international rugby with an eye-catching debut season last year, has put his hand up for selection in New ...
Sport
1 day ago

Tokyo's Olympic Stadium holds track and field test event, minus fans

Hundreds of athletes, including US sprinter Justin Gatlin, participated in a test event at the Olympic Stadium on Sunday, as organisers fined tuned ...
Sport
2 days ago

Coates says 'safe and successful' Tokyo Games will go ahead

International Olympic committee (IOC) Vice President John Coates said on Saturday that the Tokyo Olympics will go ahead in July and August because ...
Sport
3 days ago

Japan to extend state of emergency to curb a surge in Covid-19 cases before Olympics

Japan's government is set to extend on Friday a state of emergency in Tokyo and three other areas by about three weeks until the end of May to curb a ...
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. TTM chairman Sello awards the entire R7m Cup winnings to his players and staff Soccer
  2. Sundowns captain Kekana: ‘I’m happy for the younger Pitso, Riva and Lebo’ Soccer
  3. Sascoc officially rejects majority independent board at Cricket SA Cricket
  4. Organisers of #KaizerChiefsProtest: ‘Chiefs fans are the laughing stock of SA’ Soccer
  5. Smith on Proteas’ relationship status with a return for AB: It’s complicated Cricket

Latest Videos

Supporters stand by 'good man' Modack as charges are consolidated for alleged ...
Bail denied...again: Pule murder 'mastermind' to remain in custody
X