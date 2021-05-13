“Whatever problems are there will be resolved at the political level. From what I understand with Sputnik is that Africa and SA are busy with the acceptance agreement and that process is in progress‚” said Mafu. “I know for a fact that the only reason Sputnik V is not yet in the country is because there are processes of testing to see that it meets the requirements of the South African government.

“If the vaccine is passed there is no reason Sascoc and everybody will not use it.”

In addition to the Russian offer‚ the sports department confirmed that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) have concluded an agreement through which Pfizer and BioNTech have committed to donate doses of their vaccines to Team SA.

Sascoc president Barry Hendricks welcomed the gesture from the Russian government‚ the IOC and the IPC.

Hendricks said the IOC has already given Sascoc a directive to start discussions with Pfizer.

The final number of the Team SA delegation is projected to be about 217 athletes and 64 coaches and managers who will receive their shots before they travel to Japan for the July 23-August 8 spectacle.

“With regards to the Pfizer vaccine‚ we did mention that the IOC has also now come to us to say that this vaccine will be fully paid for‚ to be issued to our athletes as well as the whole Team SA delegation‚” said Hendricks.

“We want to thank the IOC for making sure that the vaccine is made available free to all the sporting structures about the world.