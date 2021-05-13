Sascoc president Hendricks tells MPs minister Mthethwa is 'interfering' in cricket

“The issue that we have here is that on two occasions the members' council of CSA met at duly constituted meetings (called SGMs) to deal with the matter of adopting the memorandum of understanding (MOI)‚” said Hendricks.

“At the first meeting they decided not to adopt the MOI, specifically relating to key points, and it is the demand from the minister that the majority of board members must be independent.

“The second issue‚ and this is the demand solely from the minister‚ is that the president should be an independent person as well.

“As I have previously explained to this committee‚ in 2012 the board of Sascoc sat down with the legal team of the department of sports and they came to a conclusion that based on the preference for civil society structures to elect their preferred leaders‚ because they are so constituted‚ that the majority of board members of CSA should be independent.

“That was rejected then and it was accepted then by the then-minister Fikile Mbalula. That is the policy. The Sascoc meeting on Saturday agreed that the policy will remain and there were no members who disagreed with that position.

“After the CSA members' council did not adopt the MOI the minister was not happy and asked them to go back to find common ground.

“At the second SGM the members' council again did not adopt the MOI but the minister this time went further and invoked section 13 of the Sport and Recreation Act‚ to not recognise CSA as a national federation and defund them.