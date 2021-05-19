Some sports teams in the US have been vaccinated in the past few weeks while New Zealand cricket players received vaccinations before their trip to England for a two-match Test series and the World Test Championship final.

“As they say‚ viva vaccinations.

“Let’s also viva the vaccinations in sports because the more I am at home doing nothing the more my mind idles‚ and an idling mind is a very dangerous mind.

“Let me be the one advocating for vaccinations of sportswomen and men across all sports. We are one form of economy called sports tourism. Give us vaccinations as sports people because we want to be vaccinated so that we can play sports more safely.

“For some of us‚ this is our bread and butter. If you don’t vaccinate us and tell us that we can only do things after a certain period of time‚ we are going to have a problem.

“Remember‚ if we are not vaccinated we are not safe and we cannot perform‚ so let’s be vaccinated. I understand the issue of elderly people of this country‚ however‚ we should also be considered and those playing at schools level.”

The education department suspended all contact sport in schools with immediate effect on Wednesday as Covid-19 numbers continued to rise‚ and Molokwane said they would abide by the instructions of government.

“We will go with what government goes with. We cannot run netball in silos because we are part of this country. We value people’s lives more than sport‚ let’s be honest about that. My life and yours are more important than sports‚ so if we are told to stop we will definitely stop.