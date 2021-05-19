Rachel Kolisi stands by Caster Semenya: ‘Every woman has the right to live unapologetically'

Beauty brand LUX started a petition to overturn the ruling, saying no woman should be “stripped of being a woman” or “judged for how they look”.

“Many super athletes are born with extraordinary biology. Like them, Caster Semenya was born this way. So why ban her? We believe no woman should be stripped of being a woman,” said LUX.

Other famous faces who have lend their names to the campaign include former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi, Somizi, Unathi and sports presenter Mpho Letsholonyane.

“The policing over women’s bodies, the boxing us and stripping away of our autonomy has become a norm. It seems like everyone wants to tell us who we are or who we should be. Women are not just one thing. We are multifaceted. We come in all shapes, shades and sizes.

“It breaks my heart that Caster Semenya has been banned from competing in the 800m race at the 2021 Olympics because someone else has decided her womanhood for her. I want to play my part rallying behind not only Caster, but other women who are to come after her,” Tunzi said.