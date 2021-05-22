Sport

Vaccination rollout for SA’s Olympic and Paralympic athletes begins on Monday

David Isaacson Sports reporter
22 May 2021 - 10:09
SA's Olympic and Paralympic athletes will begin being vaccinated on Monday in preparation for the Tokyo Olympics. Stock photo.
SA's Olympic and Paralympic athletes will begin being vaccinated on Monday in preparation for the Tokyo Olympics. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Sasirin Pamai

The Covid-19 vaccination programme for SA’s Olympic and Paralympic athletes will begin in earnest on Monday, the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) said in a statement on Friday night.

A test run was held at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital this past week where 31 accredited members of Team SA were vaccinated.

The rollout for athletes and other accredited team members including coaches, managers and officials will take place in Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town, Bloemfontein and Durban.

The Sascoc statement did not clarify which vaccinations would be given, but TimesLIVE understands it is the Johnson & Johnson one, which requires a single dose.

Vaccinations are not compulsory for athletes and officials, who will be allowed into Tokyo. Everyone will be subjected to regular testing.

“The rollout of vaccinations to Team SA is independent of and does not disrupt nor place any burden on the government’s programme to roll out vaccinations to the SA public,” Sascoc said.

The International Olympic Committee and International Paralympic Committee recently announced they would make vaccine doses available to all athletes and officials participating at the Tokyo Games.

Sascoc had arranged the rollout with the help of the national departments of sport, arts and culture and health.

READ MORE

Russian government and Olympic Committee offer Sputnik V vaccine to Sascoc for athletes

The Russian government and the Russian Olympic Committee have offered the Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine to African nations going to the Olympics later ...
Sport
1 week ago

DAVID ISAACSON | It’s the ‘real’ Olympic athletes who will suffer if Games are cancelled

While the golfers and tennis players will feel no pain, for the likes of swimmers and rowers the Olympics are crucial
Sport
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Tsotsobe alleges Smith threatened to quit the Proteas if Tsolekile was selected Cricket
  2. Tsotsobe's startling revelation: they turned my mom away at the presidential ... Cricket
  3. Sundowns coach Mngqithi condemns Sirino's behaviour after his brazen public ... Soccer
  4. Mosimane on Ahly’s return clash with Sundowns: ‘I’ve been around in this place’ Soccer
  5. 'Absolute madness': Robert Marawa weighs in on Swallows FC failed sponsorship ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Black Fungus "epidemic” to cyclone Tauktae: How India’s devastating Covid-19 ...
Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng
X