Sport

Moto3 rider Jason Dupasquier dies after horror crash in Mugello

30 May 2021 - 13:06 By Reuters
CarXpert PruestelGP's Jason Dupasquier is carried to an helicopter after sustaining an injury during Moto3 qualifying at the MotoGP Italian Grand Prix at Mugello Circuit, Scarperia e San Piero, Italy on May 29, 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Ciro De Luca/File Photo

Swiss Moto3 rider Jason Dupasquier has died after a crash in Saturday's qualifying session of the Italian Grand Prix at the Mugello Circuit, MotoGP organisers said on Sunday.

Dupasquier was airlifted to a hospital in Florence after a crash at turn nine involving three bikes.

He was treated by medical staff for more than 30 minutes on the track as the session was red-flagged.

"Despite the best efforts of circuit medical staff and all those subsequently attending to the Swiss rider, the hospital has announced that Dupasquier has sadly succumbed to his injuries," MotoGP said in a statement.

"On behalf of the entire MotoGP family, we send our love to his team, his family and loved ones. You will be sorely missed, Jason. Ride in peace."

World championship leader Fabio Quartararo of Yamaha had dedicated his record lap in Saturday's qualifying to Dupasquier after the crash. 

