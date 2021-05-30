Sport

Naomi Osaka begins Roland Garros campaign with straight sets win

30 May 2021 - 14:44 By Reuters
Naomi Osaka of Japan reacts.
Naomi Osaka of Japan reacts.
Image: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

World number two Naomi Osaka began her French Open campaign with a 6-4 7-6(4) win over Romanian Patricia Maria Tig on the opening day of the claycourt Grand Slam on Sunday.

The Japanese four-time major winner divided opinion ahead of the tournament with her decision to boycott press conferences citing mental health, but the debate made no impact on her performance on a sun-bathed Philippe Chatrier court.

The 23-year-old Osaka proved too powerful for the 63rd-ranked Tig and stamped her authority on the match early with a 5-2 lead but needed a second break of serve after the Romanian staged a fightback late on.

Tig saved a breakpoint and a matchpoint to take the second set into a tiebreaker before Osaka sealed it with a backhand winner to set up a second round meeting with another Romanian in Ana Bogdan, who beat Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6-1 6-3. 

MORE:

Panama hats, shades on as sunny French Open gets started

Queues were back at Roland Garros as spectators lined up in the morning sun to attend the first day of the French open, which kicked off in western ...
Sport
2 hours ago

WTA would welcome dialogue with Osaka, Nadal defends media

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) said it would welcome dialogue with world number two Naomi Osaka over her decision to boycott press conferences ...
Sport
2 days ago

Another year, same question — Can anyone stop Nadal?

Nadal has been lumped in the same side of the men’s draw as his great rivals, world number one Novak Djokovic and the returning Roger Federer.
Sport
1 day ago

Osaka's refusal to do press slammed

Japanese star refuses to do press, citing her 'mental health'
Sport
15 hours ago

Nadal so close to Grand Slam record he can almost touch it

Few obstacles lie between Nadal, a 14th French Open title and a record 21st Major
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Orlando Pirates respond to Gavin Hunt link: ‘It’s just mischief-making’ Soccer
  2. REVEALED | Stuart Baxter set to replace Hunt at Kaizer Chiefs with Ntseki as ... Soccer
  3. Kaizer Chiefs fire Gavin Hunt Soccer
  4. 'What is this? A joke?': Benni McCarthy has the streets in meltdown mode over ... Soccer
  5. Mngqithi at a loss for words as Komphela wins maiden championship medal with ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Can (and should) the Western Cape become its own country?
The life & death of Lindani Myeni | Part 1: Humble beginnings of a royal ...