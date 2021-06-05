Sport

Outplayed Svitolina joins top names tumbling at French Open

05 June 2021 - 16:20 By Reuters
Elina Svitolina of Ukraine reacts during her women's singles third round match against Barbora Krejcikova of Czech Republic on day seven of the 2021 French Open at Roland Garros in Paris, France on June 5, 2021.
Elina Svitolina of Ukraine reacts during her women's singles third round match against Barbora Krejcikova of Czech Republic on day seven of the 2021 French Open at Roland Garros in Paris, France on June 5, 2021.
Image: Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Fifth seed Elina Svitolina crashed out of the French Open with a third-round 6-3 6-2 loss to 33rd-ranked Czech Barbora Krejcikova on Saturday, as the big names in the women’s draw continued to fall at the clay court Grand Slam.

Roland Garros is already without its top three women’s seeds, and Ukrainian Svitolina joined them after failing to find a way to rein in the 25-year-old Krejcikova’s power-packed, attacking game in their first meeting.

American fourth seed Sofia Kenin, defending French Open winner Iga Swiatek and 23-time major champion Serena Williams are the only top-10 seeds left. World number one Ash Barty retired injured, while second-ranked Naomi Osaka withdrew.

Continuing her form from a maiden title-winning run in Strasbourg ahead of the French Open, Krejcikova broke Svitolina’s serve three times in each set to cruise to victory on the Philippe Chatrier court.

Krejcikova won the doubles title at Roland Garros in 2018 with Katerina Siniakova and has now extended her unbeaten run in singles to eight matches.

“I’m super happy that I can’t really believe it,” Krejcikova said in her on-court interview.

“I’m so happy that I was able to play my tennis, that my game plan was working. I think most of my shots have been actually amazing.

“It was so far I think my best match. I’m just really happy that I’m here, that I’m enjoying the game, that I’m entertaining the crowd.” The highlight of the two-hour contest was Krejcikova holding her serve for 5-3 in the opening set in a game with 13 deuces and lasting 21 minutes.

“I thought it was really a key maybe to the match,” Krejcikova told reporters. “After that I just did better and I broke.” She hit 38 winners to Svitolina’s 20 and set up a fourth-round clash against former US Open champion Sloane Stephens, who ousted Czech 18th seed Karolina Muchova with a 6-3 7-5 victory. 

READ MORE

Russia’s Sizikova arrested at French Open over match-fixing allegations

Russian player Yana Sizikova has been arrested at the French Open and placed in custody over match-fixing allegations related to last year’s ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Third seed Sabalenka crashes out with loss to Pavlyuchenkova

Third seed Aryna Sabalenka crashed out of the French Open with an error-filled third-round defeat to experienced Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova on ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Fellow athletes rally around Naomi Osaka after French Open withdrawal

Leading figures in tennis and sport have rallied to support Naomi Osaka after the women's world number two withdrew from the French Open in a row ...
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Chiefs could have a say on whether AmaZulu play in the Caf Champions League or ... Soccer
  2. 'After action, comes satisfaction' - Pitso Mosimane shakes the TL with Super ... Soccer
  3. Why Dan Malesela wishes Chiefs, Pirates or Sundowns would give him a chance Soccer
  4. Mbalula on Kaizer Chiefs axing Gavin Hunt: 'He's a good coach, whatever happened Soccer
  5. 'Who's laughing now?' — Fans celebrate Benni McCarthy taking AmaZulu to Caf ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Illegal border business booms as jobseekers and the desperate scramble on ...
Ramaphosa revises curfew: SA moves to adjusted lockdown level 2 as Covid-19 ...