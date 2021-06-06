Sport

DeChambeau says PGA Tour may need to handle his feud with Koepka

06 June 2021 - 13:26 By Reuters
Bryson DeChambeau has said his representative has already initiated talks with the PGA Tour officials to resolve the matter.
GOLF Bryson DeChambeau has said his representative has already initiated talks with the PGA Tour officials to resolve the matter.
Image: Aaron Doster

US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau said his ongoing feud with Brooks Koepka might be something for the PGA Tour to handle if it escalates further, adding his representative has already spoken to officials.

The bad blood between the pair has largely played out online but intensified at the Memorial Tournament on Friday when fans were removed from Dublin, Ohio's Muirfield Village for heckling DeChambeau with his rival's nickname "Brooksy."

Koepka, who is not competing this week, said in a video on Twitter that he would offer 50 cases of free beer to any fan whose time was "cut short" at the tournament.

Asked if he was surprised at how the matter had escalated, DeChambeau told reporters: "Yeah, I think that's something the Tour needs to handle, it's something I can't control.

"I tried to take the high road numerous times and I think, from my perspective, I'll continue to keep doing so and people are going to do what they want to do.

"So it is what it is."

DeChambeau said his agent had spoken to PGA Tour officials without disclosing too many details about the conversation.

He added he was not affected by the behaviour of fans.

"First off... the fans were awesome today. They came out, supported me. Obviously you're going to have people saying things, but again it doesn't rile me up," DeChambeau said.

"... I love what's been going on. I've had no issue with it whatsoever... I'd say tennis and golf are the only two sports where when you're hitting a shot everybody's usually quiet.

"If it comes out to a point where they're affecting your swing... that's a little over the line, but everything else, I don't care." 

MORE:

Fifty and fabulous: Phil Mickelson defies age to win PGA Championship

Phil Mickelson blocked out the distractions and kept his mind quiet in front of a raucous gallery to win the PGA Championship by two strokes on ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Fifty shades of great: Mickelson defies father time to win PGA Championship

Nicklaus, Woods congratulate Phil Mickelson, while caddie Tim says his brother never lost the desire, will to win
Sport
1 week ago

Seven-year itch: resurgent Rory looking to end Major drought

Four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy hopes return to Kiawah Island will end his dry spell
Sport
2 weeks ago

Matsuyama Masters Augusta to claim coveted green jacket

Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama hangs on to make history with US Masters win
Sport
1 month ago

Japan hails 'bright news' of Hideki Matsuyama's Masters win

Japan sucked in its breath as Hideki Matsuyama almost blew his chance to win the Masters but the golfer's one-shot victory at Augusta National ...
Sport
1 month ago

Hideki Matsuyama wins Masters, becomes first from Japan to win men’s major

After riding out a four-hour swirl of emotions to finally secure history Sunday, Hideki Matsuyama lifted his cap and gave a slight bow.
Sport
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Pitso Mosimane: Safa ‘made me a six-year offer worth a very high sum’ Soccer
  2. Why Dan Malesela wishes Chiefs, Pirates or Sundowns would give him a chance Soccer
  3. Shalulile walks away with almost half a million rand after emerging as big ... Soccer
  4. Kaizer Chiefs rescue eighth place beating Galaxy, Chippa in the playoffs Soccer
  5. Chiefs could have a say on whether AmaZulu play in the Caf Champions League or ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Illegal border business booms as jobseekers and the desperate scramble on ...
Ramaphosa revises curfew: SA moves to adjusted lockdown level 2 as Covid-19 ...