Sergio Perez wins Azerbaijan GP after Max Verstappen crashes

06 June 2021 - 17:23 By REUTERS
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Mexican Sergio Perez won a dramatic stopped and restarted Azerbaijan Grand Prix for Red Bull on Sunday after a tyre blowout denied team mate Max Verstappen victory and Lewis Hamilton failed to score.

Verstappen, whose crash halted the race with two laps remaining, kept his four-point championship lead over Mercedes’ Hamilton after the seven-time world champion ran off the track at the restart.

Sebastian Vettel finished second for Aston Martin and Pierre Gasly third for AlphaTauri.

