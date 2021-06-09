Sport

Zverev canters into maiden French Open semi-final

09 June 2021 - 10:47 By Reuters
Alexander Zverev is the first German to reach the last four at Roland Garros since Michael Stich in 1996.
Alexander Zverev is the first German to reach the last four at Roland Garros since Michael Stich in 1996.
Image: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Alexander Zverev settled some early nerves before beating Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-4 6-1 6-1 to reach the semi-final of the French Open for the first time on Tuesday.

After his frustration wore off following an early argument with chair umpire Alison Hughes over a line call, Zverev clicked into gear while an increasingly despondent Fokina wavered.

Sixth seed Zverev, the first German to reach the last four at Roland Garros since Michael Stich in 1996, was simply too good for the world No. 46, who managed to hold serve only three times for his first appearance on court Philippe Chatrier.

Zverev will face either Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas or world No. 2 Daniil Medvedev of Russia.

"Obviously it's very nice to be in the semi-finals but that doesn't satisfy me. I've been playing better and better and now we'll see what happens next," said Zverev.

Having been knocked out in the quarter-finals twice before, by Dominic Thiem and Novak Djokovic, Zverev stood a better chance against the lower-ranked Fokina.

The Spaniard, however, signalled his intentions by breaking in the first game, moving his opponent around and mixing it with drop shots.

Zverev broke straight back but looked out of sorts when the chair umpire corrected him on a line call, denying him another break.

Fokina, however, struggled with his service games as Zverev's confidence grew.

Hitting winner after winner while his 21-year-old opponent failed to keep the ball on court, Zverev raced to a routine win as he claimed his 15th consecutive set in Paris. 

MORE:

Murray backs Federer's 'sensible decision' to pull out of French Open

Former world number one Andy Murray said 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer made a "sensible decision" to withdraw from the French Open to ...
Sport
2 days ago

Serena Williams stunned by Elena Rybakina in French Open fourth round

Serena Williams’ wait for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title goes on after the American was beaten 6-3 7-5 by an inspired Elena ...
Sport
2 days ago

Roger Federer withdraws from the French Open with Wimbledon in mind

Former world number one Roger Federer, who is targeting a record 21st Grand Slam title at Wimbledon, withdrew from the French Open on Sunday, a day ...
Sport
2 days ago

Zidansek beats Cirstea to storm into French Open quarter-finals

Tamara Zidansek became the first woman from Slovenia to reach the singles quarter-finals of a Grand Slam on Sunday with a 7-6(4) 6-1 victory over ...
Sport
2 days ago

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova rolls back the years in Paris to reach last eight

Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova rolled back the years as she reached the quarter-finals of the French Open for the first time since 2011 by beating ...
Sport
2 days ago

Jannik Sinner and co plotting Italian job on Big Three in Paris

Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer have left their rivals just a few crumbs over the years, but a trio of hungry Italians will be eager ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi questions PSL award decision Soccer
  2. Shalulile walks away with almost half a million rand after emerging as big ... Soccer
  3. 'PSL recognise real work not touch ups': Fans react to Benni McCarthy's coach ... Soccer
  4. Rachel Kolisi on long-distance relationship with Siya: 'We have a hectic six ... Rugby
  5. Pitso Mosimane: Safa ‘made me a six-year offer worth a very high sum’ Soccer

Latest Videos

Flight risk: Alleged Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma denied bail
Alleged Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma's bail postponed as co-accused granted bail