A touch of Madiba, the Big Five and the protea for Team SA’s Olympics kit

The creative talents of four young Durban designers were showcased on Thursday evening when the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) unveiled the apparel local athletes will be sporting at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics in Japan.

Nompumelelo Mjadu, Sandile Sikhakhane, Sipho Lushaba and Mbali Zulu, who were interviewed exclusively by the Sunday Times last week, drew their inspiration from the famous Madiba shirt and the Big Five for the opening ceremony kits athletes competing in the Olympics and Paralympics will wear.

It will be the first time the athletes will wear locally developed apparel at the Olympics and Paralympics opening ceremonies and on the podium

The IFP recently posed a parliamentary question to sport, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa, raising the issue of whether, “in light of the outrage regarding the tracksuits worn by Team SA at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, his department intervened to ensure a similar mistake does not occur at the upcoming Olympics”.

Mthethwa responded in a written reply that his department had not intervened as it was an “administrative matter Sascoc is empowered to deal with”, and indicating that the body had secured sponsorship from Mr Price and was including local designers in the team.