Sport

French Open organisers defend Naomi Osaka handling, say 'can do better' on mental health

13 June 2021 - 16:19 By Reuters
Naomi Osaka's decision not to take part in post-match news conferences continues to split opinions in tennis.
Naomi Osaka's decision not to take part in post-match news conferences continues to split opinions in tennis.
Image: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

French Open organisers defended their handling of the Naomi Osaka situation on Sunday but accepted that the governing bodies need to do better on mental health issues following the Japanese player's exit from the Grand Slam over her media boycott.

Osaka announced in the build-up to the French Open that she would not attend the mandatory post-match press conferences for players, saying the questioning by journalists impacts her mental well-being.

The four-time Grand Slam winner stuck to her stance and did not face the media after her opening win, leading to a $15,000 fine and a strongly-worded letter from the board of the four Grand Slam tournaments warning her of possible expulsion from Roland Garros and future majors.

Osaka ended the stand-off with the French Tennis Federation (FFT) by withdrawing from the claycourt major after winning her first round match, explaining she had been suffering from depression for almost three years.

FFT director general Amelie Oudea-Castera said the organisers tried to reach out to Osaka several times without success and the statement from the four majors was to just remind her of the consequences of her decision.

"On the $15,000 fine, you noticed we did not want to put that fine at the maximum.

"Maximum was 20," Oudea-Castera told reporters.

"On purpose we only wanted to be at 15 because we wanted to send a message that we wouldn't go to a default right away.

"I think we really cared for her. We really tried to engage. We were pragmatic in the way we handled the progressive approach to sanctions.

"It was a very sensitive and difficult situation, but we believe we really treated that with respect, with care.

"And yes, of course, on mental health, we can do better. This is part of the roadmap we have with the other slams. We will take the initiative on the matter together."

The world number two's withdrawal, however, subjected the four Grand Slams to criticism from fans and pundits for their handling of the matter.

FFT president Gilles Moretton said they "had to do it."

"We need to have equity between all the players ... I think we did it the right way," he said.

"Now we want only one thing: she will recover as soon as possible and maybe she will be in very good shape and ready to talk to you (media) at Wimbledon.

"We'll be very happy for that." 

MORE:

French Open: Barbora Krejcikova grabs her big moment

Czech Barbora Krejcikova claimed a maiden grand slam title when she beat Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-1 2-6 6-4 in the French Open final on ...
Sport
16 hours ago

Djokovic topples Nadal in French Open semi-final classic

Paris — Novak Djokovic came from a set down in a spellbinding French Open semi-final to inflict only a third ever defeat on the Parisian clay for ...
Sport
1 day ago

French Open: Novak Djokovic makes it a Paris day to remember

World No 1 Novak Djokovic said his win over Rafael Nadal in Friday's epic French Open semifinal was one of the top three matches he had played and he ...
Sport
16 hours ago

Pavlyuchenkova or Krejcikova to write final act in tale of the unexpected

After one of the most wildly unpredictable women’s singles draws in French Open history, Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova stands on the threshold of ...
Sport
1 day ago

Tsitsipas finds way past fighting Zverev for maiden major final

Paris— Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas staved off a spectacular fightback from US Open runner-up Alexander Zverev for a 6-3 6-3 4-6 4-6 6-3 ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Mosimane says Thuswa stopped him ‘having sleepless nights about the media’ Soccer
  2. Polokwane City court application dismissed, making Sekhukhune NFD champions Soccer
  3. Helman’s Bafana young guns get new era off to flying start Soccer
  4. From Manning Rangers to Sundowns — all the PSL winners in 25 years Soccer
  5. New Chiefs coach Baxter apologises for ‘downright stupid’ rape comment Soccer

Latest Videos

'Bring back Vearey!': Supporters march to parliament after top cop's dismissal
Flight risk: Alleged Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma denied bail