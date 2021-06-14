Pitso Mosimane has the TL shaking with ‘some people are so poor, all they have is money’ jab

Others said it was unlikely, since he had left Sundowns “on good terms”.

TimesLIVE reported that Mosimane’s representatives received a summons from Sundowns demanding to be paid back commission fees related to the coach.

They said efforts to meet Sundowns owner Dr Patrice Motsepe were refused, and requests for a meeting with chairman Tlhopane Motsepe were “met with silence”. Mosimane left the Pretoria club in September last year to join the Egyptian giants.

Motsepe at the time wished him well, saying he had always expressed support for Mosimane to coach in North Africa or for SA’s national team, Bafana Bafana.

Mosimane’s tweet comes weeks after some Mamelodi Sundowns fans hurled insults at him before the match against Al Ahly at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria. Sundowns reached out to the Egyptian team in a bid to ease tension between the two sides.

Here’s what fans had to say about the weekend tweet: