Sport

Another sponsorship for Team SA's Olympic and Paralympic athletes

David Isaacson Sports reporter
15 June 2021 - 12:29
Sascoc acting CEO Ravi Govender said the sports umbrella body is grateful for the support.
Team SA has received another sponsorship ahead of the Tokyo Games‚ this time in the form of eyewear from Oakley.

“The best opportunity for our athletes to be podium winners cannot be compromised and this includes when it comes to their kit‚” said Ravi Govender‚ the acting CEO of the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc).

“The Oakley technology‚ proven by its popularity among high performance athletes‚ enables athletes to perform at their optimal levels.

"We are also grateful to Oakley for the contribution in resourcing the delivery of Team SA to the Tokyo Games.”​

