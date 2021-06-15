'Our prayers are with you': Well wishes pour in for Robert Marawa after Covid-19 health scare

Broadcaster Robert Marawa received an outpouring of support and well wishes from fans after he disclosed his battle with Covid-19.

The host of Marawa Sport Worldwide was off-air for weeks, leaving worried fans questioning if he was well.

The sportscaster said he shared his diagnosis to help educate and save the lives of others.

Marawa issued a statement on Monday, revealing that he was recently diagnosed with Covid-19 and spent a week in ICU.

He said he was in strict self-isolation without taking any prescribed medication, but was soon diagnosed with pneumonia.

“On further assessment, I was transferred to the ICU for high care, where I stayed for one week. I was observed in the general ward for a further two days before I was discharged to go home.

“The medical professionals working tirelessly to revive my health concluded that the extensive level of Covid-19 pneumonia that I had developed could have resulted in a far worse experience had I not sought medical intervention as soon as I did,” he said.

Marawa, who is recovering from the health scare, warned people not to take Covid-19 lightly and seek medical attention as soon as they experience flu-like symptoms.

One follower thanked Marawa for sharing his experience, saying he had been “reckless” and put his life and that of his family at risk. Others shared they had lost loved ones to the pandemic.