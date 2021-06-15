'Our prayers are with you': Well wishes pour in for Robert Marawa after Covid-19 health scare
Broadcaster Robert Marawa received an outpouring of support and well wishes from fans after he disclosed his battle with Covid-19.
The host of Marawa Sport Worldwide was off-air for weeks, leaving worried fans questioning if he was well.
The sportscaster said he shared his diagnosis to help educate and save the lives of others.
Marawa issued a statement on Monday, revealing that he was recently diagnosed with Covid-19 and spent a week in ICU.
He said he was in strict self-isolation without taking any prescribed medication, but was soon diagnosed with pneumonia.
“On further assessment, I was transferred to the ICU for high care, where I stayed for one week. I was observed in the general ward for a further two days before I was discharged to go home.
“The medical professionals working tirelessly to revive my health concluded that the extensive level of Covid-19 pneumonia that I had developed could have resulted in a far worse experience had I not sought medical intervention as soon as I did,” he said.
Marawa, who is recovering from the health scare, warned people not to take Covid-19 lightly and seek medical attention as soon as they experience flu-like symptoms.
One follower thanked Marawa for sharing his experience, saying he had been “reckless” and put his life and that of his family at risk. Others shared they had lost loved ones to the pandemic.
Feels good to hear Robert Marawa on the air waves again, especially after everything he has been through 🙏🏽— Shakes Rampedi (@ShakesRampedi) June 14, 2021
Special shout out to Lelo Mzaca who did a stellar job in that period. Massive respect 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽#MSW @MarawaSportShow @robertmarawa @LeloMzaca pic.twitter.com/bqfkIdil51
To be honest, I have been one of the skeptical persons when it comes to covid, i deemed myself as an immortal, covid proof In a way.— Mnikeni imali athule (@un60thered) June 14, 2021
I have been reckless and touched things without sanitizing and now I realize that my behavior is actually putting my family at risk.
Thanks Rob. https://t.co/zdZIsDZrCw
Very sorry to hear about this Rob (@robertmarawa). Get even better. Our prayers are indeed with you. https://t.co/NaCiaO1kFG— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) June 14, 2021
Strength and power to you Khehla @robertmarawa !— Bang'uMhlaba (@aycawe) June 14, 2021
Wishing you a speedy recovery Nkokheli! https://t.co/iIIlRQKPy3
Good to hear you are better now, we thank God you made it out of this one 🙏🏾 COVID-19 is real!!! I have buried family members because of it 😢 Let us all take extra care. Wishing you further recovery & good health @robertmarawa https://t.co/BHu4nIm30X— Lydia Skillz Monyepao (@LydiaMonyepao) June 14, 2021