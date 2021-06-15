Sport

Phil Mickelson shuts out noise in bid for elusive US Open title

15 June 2021 - 11:13 By Reuters
Phil Mickelson has finished runner-up at the US Open a record six times.
Phil Mickelson has finished runner-up at the US Open a record six times.
Image: David Yeazell

Phil Mickelson, fresh off a historic win at the PGA Championship, said on Monday he had a head start on getting reacquainted with Torrey Pines in a bid to bury his US Open demons this week.

Mickelson, who has finished runner-up at the US Open a record six times, grew up playing Torrey Pines but due to a redesign wanted to get familiar with the layout that sits atop the cliffs overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

"I really made an effort here, having the last week off, to spend time out here and really learn, relearn the greens," said Mickelson, who with a win this week would complete a career Grand Slam of the four majors.

"So I spent a lot of hours out here on the greens last week to see if I can get that local knowledge again, and we'll see how it goes, but I had a lot of fun kind of relearning and spending a lot of time out here."

Although not usually among the tournament favourites these days, Mickelson still has the ability to dial it up as he proved at Kiawah Island last month where, at age 50, he won the PGA Championship by two strokes to become golf's oldest major champion.

The six-times major winner, who turns 51 on the eve of the US Open, also earned a five-year exemption into his national championship through 2025 with his PGA Championship win.

Making his 30th US Open start, the most of anyone in the 156-player field, Mickelson has been focused on doing all he can to finally join Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tiger Woods on the career Grand Slam list.

"It's a unique opportunity because I've never won a US Open. It's in my backyard. I have a chance to prepare properly, and I wanted to put in the right work," said Mickelson, whose most recent U.S. Open runner-up finish came in 2013.

"So I've kind of shut off all the noise. I've shut off my phone. I've shut off a lot of the other stuff to where I can kind of focus in on this week and really give it my best chance to try to play my best.

"Now, you always need some luck, you always need things to kind of come together and click, but I know that I'm playing well, and I just wanted to give myself every opportunity to be in play at my best." 

MORE:

SA's Garrick Higgo nets first career PGA win as Chesson Hadley unravels

South African Garrick Higgo shot a three-under 68 and took advantage of Chesson Hadley's late collapse on Sunday to win the Palmetto Championship at ...
Sport
1 day ago

Brooks Koepka's US Open prep doesn't cut it

Brooks Koepka may not have had the ideal tune-up for next week's US Open but the four-times major champion said this week his missed cut at the ...
Sport
2 days ago

DeChambeau says PGA Tour may need to handle his feud with Koepka

US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau said his ongoing feud with Brooks Koepka might be something for the PGA Tour to handle if it escalates further, ...
Sport
1 week ago

Fifty and fabulous: Phil Mickelson defies age to win PGA Championship

Phil Mickelson blocked out the distractions and kept his mind quiet in front of a raucous gallery to win the PGA Championship by two strokes on ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

Fifty shades of great: Mickelson defies father time to win PGA Championship

Nicklaus, Woods congratulate Phil Mickelson, while caddie Tim says his brother never lost the desire, will to win
Sport
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Underdogs Chiefs can go all the way to the final, says Kekana Sport
  2. Mosimane says Thuswa stopped him ‘having sleepless nights about the media’ Soccer
  3. From Manning Rangers to Sundowns — all the PSL winners in 25 years Soccer
  4. Polokwane City court application dismissed, making Sekhukhune NFD champions Soccer
  5. Denmark's Eriksen had cardiac massage on pitch, was able to speak before going ... Soccer

Latest Videos

A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...
'Bring back Vearey!': Supporters march to parliament after top cop's dismissal