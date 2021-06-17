Wimbledon organisers reach out to Naomi Osaka and other players over media operations

Wimbledon organisers have been in contact with women’s world number two Naomi Osaka and other players about the tournament’s media operations this year, CEO Sally Bolton said on Thursday.

Four-times Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka withdrew from the French Open before the second round in the wake of the controversy caused by her decision to skip mandatory post-match news conferences at the tournament.

She revealed that she had been suffering bouts of anxiety and depression since bursting into the limelight by winning the US Open in 2018, the first of her four Grand Slams.

“We have spoken to her (Osaka’s) team in the last few weeks,” Bolton told BBC. “So yes, we’re certainly remaining engaged with Naomi’s team, as we are with all players.

“We have started a consultation. Of course, that consultation needs to include not just the players, but the media and all of those engaged in that space.”

Earlier on Wednesday, tournament director Jamie Baker said he informed Osaka’s team that organisers were “completely open for any discussions” in case of any issues.

Wimbledon is due to begin on June 28.