Sport

Uganda team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan

20 June 2021 - 09:13 By Reuters
Image: REUTERS/Issei Kato/ File photo

One of Uganda's Tokyo 2020 Olympic squad tested positive for the new coronavirus on arrival in Japan on Saturday, the first time an infection has been confirmed in an overseas team, NHK reported.

Nine athletes and coaches arrived at Narita airport, near Tokyo, at around 6 p.m., with one of them testing positive during a screening at the airport, the national broadcaster said.

That individual is now staying at a government-designated facility, while the others travelled on to their host city in Osaka, where they will hold their training camp, NHK said.

All of Uganda's team members had received two shots of AstraZeneca's vaccine and had tested negative 72 hours before departing for Japan, according to the report.

The Uganda team is the second group of foreign athletes to arrive for the much-delayed Tokyo 2020 Summer Games, following the arrival of the Australian women's softball squad on June 1.  

