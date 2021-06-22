Did you close your rings today?

I didn’t realise how much of a motivator numbers are, for me as a runner. Not just for keeping tabs on my runs and pushing myself to run further and faster and longer, but just to get off my ass and into my running gear. A few years ago, for safety reasons, I started leaving my phone at home on my runs. But as my running became less frequent and shorter, by the time lockdown hit I had to remove “avid runner” from my bio, for shame. I was no longer running as much.

Once the tighter restrictions were lifted I would find myself fighting to get out of bed, convincing myself I “deserve the break” and to “listen to your body”, and soon months had gone by with no activity. Staring at a significant portion of my wardrobe that no longer fits, I couldn’t figure out how to "flip that switch" and hit the pavement again.

Turns out, all I needed was a fitness band on my arm – a Huawei Band 6 to be precise. More discreet than a bulky phone in my pocket I set off for my first run after three months just two weeks ago. Hitting that “go” button on a running app and clocking kilometres, speed and stride is a fix I mistakenly thought I could live without.