Sport

Tokyo 2020 bans booze, high-fives and autograph hunting for fans

23 June 2021 - 16:57 By Reuters
Tokyo 2020 organising committee president Seiko Hashimoto.
Tokyo 2020 organising committee president Seiko Hashimoto.
Image: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Getty Images

Alcohol, high-fives and talking loudly will be banned for the reduced numbers of Olympic ticket holders allowed into venues as organisers conceded a "sense of celebration" would be limited at a Games already postponed by a year due the coronavirus.

Organisers have pushed ahead with preparations for the Olympics, still called Tokyo 2020, despite strong concerns among the Japanese public that hosting athletes from around the world could result in further Covid-19 outbreaks.

Media reports that organisers were considering allowing alcohol consumption in Olympics venues provoked an outcry this week, with the hashtag "cancel the Olympic Games" garnering tens of thousands of tweets.

"As the Organising Committee wants to hold the Games in a safe and secure manner, it's our responsibility to make it happen," Tokyo Olympics President Seiko Hashimoto told reporters on Wednesday, a month before the opening ceremony on July 23.

"So if our citizens have concerns (over serving alcohol at the Olympics), I think we have to give up on that. That's why we have decided to ban the sale of alcohol."

Alcohol sales have been restricted in and around Tokyo after health officials warned drinking would encourage close contact and mingling in bars that could help spread the virus.

Sponsor Asahi Breweries said it agreed with the decision to ban alcohol sales, calling the move natural.

Ticket holders, to be selected in a new lottery after domestic spectators were capped at up to 10,000 at each venue, will also be asked to refrain from talking en route, to go straight to venues and then straight home, and cannot ask athletes for autographs.

"The major challenge at the Tokyo Games is to curb a flow of people and limit a sense of celebration," Hashimoto said.

"We are striving to make the Tokyo Games safe and secure, so it won't be full of celebration."

CONTAGION FEARS

Japanese medical experts have said banning spectators was the least risky option but also included recommendations on how best to host the Games if spectators were admitted.

Spectators from overseas have already been banned.

Hashimoto has defended the decision to allow spectators.

"I understand that holding the event without spectators would lower the risk, but there is evidence that there have been no clusters at other events and tournaments," Hashimoto reporters on Tuesday.

Limited numbers of fans have been present at stadiums across Europe for matches in the Euro 2020 soccer tournament and thousands of spectators have attended baseball games in Japan.

Organisers said on Wednesday they would decide on whether to allow spectators at night sessions, taking infections into account, by July 12 when virus curbs are due to be lifted in Tokyo and some other areas.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has still not ruled out holding the Games without spectators if Tokyo is put back under a state of emergency, from which it only emerged on June 21.

Many Japanese remain sceptical about the possibility of holding even a scaled-down Games safely during a pandemic, with 619 infections reported for Wednesday in Tokyo, up 118 cases versus a week ago.

"I believe that it will not be possible to prevent contagion within the Athletes' Village," Masahiro Kami, the head of think-tank Medical Governance Research Institute, told reporters.

"Because of the delay in the vaccination rollout in Japan, it means that those people going in and out of the Athletes' Village ... will not be vaccinated in time."

In another blow to organisers' pledge that the Games will be safe, a second member of Uganda's Olympic delegation, an athlete, has tested positive for Covid-19 in Japan, an official from the team's host city of Izumisano said on Wednesday.

The arduous preparations for the Olympics also appeared to have taken its toll on organisers.

Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike was hospitalised on Tuesday after the metropolitan government said she would take the rest of the week off due to fatigue.

MORE:

New Zealand weightlifter Hubbard to become first transgender athlete to compete at Olympic Games

Weightlifter Laurel Hubbard will become the first transgender athlete to compete at the Olympics after being selected by New Zealand for the women's ...
Sport
2 days ago

'Why can't Caster compete?’ - Social media questions transgender athlete competing in Olympics

Hubbard has been eligible to compete at the Olympics since 2015, when the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued guidelines allowing any ...
Sport
1 day ago

Van Niekerk qualifies at last for Tokyo, but Semenya misses again

The qualifying window for track and field ends on June 29
Sport
3 days ago

Japanese medical experts issue Covid-19 warning on Games

Japanese medical experts warned on Friday that holding the Olympics during the Covid-19 pandemic could increase infections and said banning ...
Sport
3 days ago

Wayde van Niekerk qualifies at last for Tokyo, but Caster Semenya misses again

The good news is that Wayde van Niekerk finally qualified in the 400m for the Tokyo Olympics, but the bad news is that he was beaten on the line in ...
Sport
3 days ago

Olympic 400m champion Wayde van Niekerk belatedly confirms he will defend his title at the Tokyo Games

Olympic 400m champion Wayde van Niekerk belatedly confirmed he will defend his title at the Tokyo Games, finishing inside the qualifying time in ...
Sport
3 days ago

SA beach volleyball bid to qualify for Tokyo begins on Sunday

The SA men’s beach volleyball team embark on the final leg of their quest to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics when they begin competing in Morocco on ...
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Royal AM to go ahead with play-off against Chippa United despite letter to PSL Soccer
  2. WATCH | ‘This made me emotional’ - Father’s Day tribute to ‘top dad’ Pitso ... Soccer
  3. ‘They’re on the verge of great success’ - Fikile Mbalula weighs in on Chiefs’ ... Soccer
  4. POLL | Do you think Kaizer Chiefs will make it to the Champions League final? Soccer
  5. MNINAWA NTLOKO | Regret over a coffee date I missed with Thulani Thuswa Soccer

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...