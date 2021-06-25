Bottas alarms with pitlane spin, Verstappen fastest

Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen was fastest in Styrian Grand Prix practice at Red Bull’s home Austrian track on Friday while Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas caused alarm by spinning in the pitlane.

Red Bull’s 23-year-old Dutchman led both sessions, setting a best lap of one minute 05.910 seconds in the morning and then 1:05.412 in the afternoon.

McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo was second fastest in the afternoon and Alpine’s Esteban Ocon third.

Mercedes’ seven time-world champion Lewis Hamilton, 12 points behind Verstappen after seven races, ended up fourth.

The Briton had gone faster than Verstappen in the second stint but his lap time was deleted for exceeding the track limits at the last corner when he went wide.

“Lewis was faster but his lap time got deleted so it looks a bit different than what is shown at the moment,” said Verstappen.

“But overall it has been quite good for us. Of course a few things to look into but I’m quite happy where the car is at the moment.”

Bottas, fourth and 12th, was summoned to stewards after losing rear grip and skidding sideways as he left the Mercedes pits, coming to a halt blocking the pit lane but narrowly missing the wall.