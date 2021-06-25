Six medal contenders named in second Olympic team announcement

Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos, Lawrence Brittain and John Smith headlined the second batch of 69 athletes added to the Tokyo-bound Team SA on Thursday night.

Van Niekerk, who qualified only on Saturday, swimmer Le Clos and rower Smith all have Olympic gold medals from past Games, while Brittain, who will partner Smith in the men’s four, owns a silver and the Blitz Boks and triathlete Henri Schoeman a bronze each.

Throw in surfer Jordy Smith and this batch features no fewer than six of SA’s medal hopes at the Tokyo showpiece from July 24 until August 8.

A total of nine disciplines were named as part of the launch of SABC Sport’s 24-hour channel, but swimming was the only one where coaches and team officials were not included, strengthening the claim that the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) was still looking into allegations of sexual abuse levelled against one of them.

Sascoc’s acting CEO Ravi Govender declined to comment, saying more swimmers were still to be added to the team.

By contrast only three athletes were named — Van Niekerk, Kyle Blignaut (shot put) and Marc Mundell (50km walk) — but that didn’t stop Sascoc from naming the code’s coaches and management.

The bulk of the track and field squad will be finalised after the qualifying window ends on Tuesday.

Cyclist Stefan de Bod was listed as the replacement for the injured Daryl Impey, and seven rowers were named in all. The seventh, however, was Leo Davis, a former member of the national squad who qualified in sailing.

The total number of athletes in Team SA so far is 133, just a few short of the record 138 who went to Rio 2016.