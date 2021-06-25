Sport

What you said: Fans predict Kaizer Chiefs could go all the way in the Caf Champions League

25 June 2021 - 13:55
Samir Nurković’s 34th-minute strike earned Chiefs their most heroic victory of recent memory.
Image: Steve Haag/BackpagePix

It's only a matter of hours until Kaizer Chiefs compete in the second leg of their Caf Champions League semifinal, and TimesLIVE readers have expressed optimism that the team will emerge victorious at the FNB Stadium on Saturday. 

Amakhosi will play against Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca after securing a 1-0 victory in the first-leg at Stade Mohamed V in Casablanca last weekend.

TimesLIVE asked soccer fans whether they believe Amakhosi will make it to the Champions League final.

Eighty-two percent were positive the team would go all the way in the competition, while 16% said the boys “were just lucky” in the first leg. Chiefs don't stand a chance, said 2% of participants in the poll. 

On Friday afternoon, supporters pledged their support to the boys as they prepare for the much-anticipated match.

TimesLIVE reported that first leg scorer Samir Nurković said he was happy to contribute to last week's win, but said the team needed to focus on Saturday's match.

“It was a great team effort and I was really happy to have contributed to the victory‚ but we can’t be celebrating because it’s only halftime.

“When we play them at home we have to be sure to win that game as well.

“Everyone was happy with the result. They had to be. It’s a really good result away from home and it’s a semifinal first leg of the Champions League,” said Nurković.

