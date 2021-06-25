What you said: Fans predict Kaizer Chiefs could go all the way in the Caf Champions League

It's only a matter of hours until Kaizer Chiefs compete in the second leg of their Caf Champions League semifinal, and TimesLIVE readers have expressed optimism that the team will emerge victorious at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Amakhosi will play against Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca after securing a 1-0 victory in the first-leg at Stade Mohamed V in Casablanca last weekend.

TimesLIVE asked soccer fans whether they believe Amakhosi will make it to the Champions League final.