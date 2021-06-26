Sport

Verstappen and Hamilton on front row for Styrian GP

26 June 2021 - 21:59 By Reuters
Pole position qualifier Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing celebrates in parc ferme during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Styria at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria on June 26, 2021.
Pole position qualifier Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing celebrates in parc ferme during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Styria at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria on June 26, 2021.
Image: Darko Vojinovic - Pool/Getty Images

Red Bull’s Formula One world championship leader Max Verstappen took pole position for his team’s home Styrian Grand Prix on Saturday and set up another duel with title rival Lewis Hamilton.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton qualified third at Austria’s Red Bull Ring but will join Verstappen on the front row because Mercedes team mate Valtteri Bottas, second fastest, collected a three-place grid penalty in Friday practice.

Verstappen leads Hamilton by 12 points after seven rounds, with three wins each, and Sunday’s race promises to be another thrilling battle between the championship’s two outstanding drivers.

The pole, with a lap 0.194 quicker than Bottas’s best, was Verstappen’s second in a row after France last weekend, and third of the season. It was also Red Bull’s first at the Spielberg circuit.

“I’m sure again tomorrow it will be very tight,” said the Dutch driver after posting a fastest time of one minute 03.841 seconds with his first run of the final session. His second lap was slower, but still quicker than anyone else.

“Hopefully again it will be as interesting as in France,” added Verstappen, who won at Le Castellet after overtaking Hamilton on the penultimate lap as part of a bold two-stop strategy.

Hamilton said he had done all he could but his second run had not been one of his best efforts and he made mistakes on the final run.

“Nonetheless it’s still on the front row after the penalty,” said the Briton. “I did everything I could and we go into the race tomorrow for a fight.

“They’ve generally had a quarter of a second on us all weekend. We’ve managed to eke closer in qualifying but in race trim yesterday they were 0.25 ahead of us most of the time,” he added of Red Bull’s speed.

“It will be interesting to see whether or not we can manage it. I don’t think we have raw pace to overtake them, that’s for sure, but we might just be able to keep up. Maybe tomorrow we’ll be surprised, maybe it rains.”

The short lap saw drivers hold back, jockeying for space and clean air, throughout qualifying and particularly the end of the final phase.

Hamilton decided to take matters into his own hands and pass several cars ahead of him, without gaining anything as Verstappen’s time stood the test.

McLaren’s Lando Norris will start third with Red Bull’s Sergio Perez fourth following the grid drop imposed on Bottas for dangerous driving when he spun his car across the pitlane on Friday.

AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly qualified sixth with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc seventh and AlphaTauri’s Yuki Tsunoda in eighth.

The Japanese rookie was handed a three-place grid drop, however, for impeding Bottas.

That lifted Spain’s double world champion Fernando Alonso to eighth with Alpine, ahead of Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll.

Britain’s George Russell, the main contender to partner Hamilton at Mercedes next season if they decide not to extend Bottas’s contract, will move up to 10th with Williams.

He had earlier expressed disappointment at missing out by a mere 0.008 of a second on a first appearance in the final phase of qualifying.

Red Bull are chasing their fourth successive victory after winning in Monaco, Azerbaijan and France. The team last won four in a row in 2013, before the V6 turbo hybrid era ushered in seven years of Mercedes domination from 2014.

READ MORE

Hamilton fastest in final Styrian GP practice session

Seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton was fastest for Mercedes in final practice for the Styrian Grand Prix in Austria on Saturday, with Red ...
Motoring
12 hours ago

Turkey replaces cancelled Singapore race on F1 calendar

The Turkish Grand Prix will take the place of Singapore's cancelled Formula One race on this year's calendar in October, the sport announced on Friday
Motoring
1 day ago

Lewis Hamilton fears British Grand Prix crowd move is premature

Seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton said on Thursday that Formula One (F1) could be moving too fast with the decision to allow a capacity crowd ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Kaizer Chiefs defend like their lives depend on it to stun Wydad and reach ... Soccer
  2. Zwane suggests Chiefs will keep defensive tactics, but is he selling a dummy? Soccer
  3. Even Sundowns will watch in envy if shock package Chiefs reach Caf final Soccer
  4. Kaizer Chiefs coach Zwane hints Manyama may be ready for second leg Soccer
  5. Dismal scenes for SA football as Royal AM fail to pitch again Soccer

Latest Videos

SA vaccine update: Over-50s can soon register and teacher vaccination goals to ...
Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...