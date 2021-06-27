Sport

Caster Semenya in last ditch bid to qualify for Tokyo Olympic Games

27 June 2021 - 11:12 By Reuters
Caster Semenya races during the Athletics Gauteng North Championship at the University Of Pretoria Tuks Stadium on March 27 2021.
Caster Semenya races during the Athletics Gauteng North Championship at the University Of Pretoria Tuks Stadium on March 27 2021.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Caster Semenya will make a last-ditch attempt to qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games when she races over 5000m at a meeting in Belgium this week.

The 30-year-old South African is banned from competing in any race from 400m to a mile after the sport's governing body World Athletics ruled in 2018 that to ensure fair competition, women with high natural testosterone levels must take medication to reduce them to compete in middle-distance races.

The double Olympic 800m champion, who refuses to take any medication to alter her testosterone levels, has been left with the 5000m as her best chance to go to the Tokyo Games but her efforts so far to finish inside the qualifying mark of 15:10.00 have failed.

She has had two attempts since winning the South African 5,000m title in Pretoria in April but her fastest time was 15:32.15 at a meeting in Durban last month that was specially arranged to offer her an opportunity.

Semenya then left to race in Europe where she felt she had a better chance to qualify alongside stronger runners but in Regensburg, Germany on June 19 could not do better than fourth, in 15:57.12.

Wednesday’s meeting in Liege, part of World Athletics’ Continental Tour, will be her last chance.

The International Olympic Committee has set Tuesday as the last chance for athletics to qualify for Tokyo but Athletics South Africa are understood to have secured her one day’s grace.

Hopes of an invitation to the Olympics are unlikely as 44 women have already qualified for the 42 places in the Tokyo 5000m race.

The heats are on July 30 and the final on August 2.

Semenya continues to challenge the World Athletics ruling and has taken her case to the European Court of Human Rights but the case is unlikely to be completed by the time the Tokyo Games begin on July 23.

Last year she attempted the 200m as an alternative, and lowered her personal best from 24.26 to 23.49, but still well outside of the Olympic qualifying mark of 22.80.

She then abandoned plans in favour of the much longer distance as she said she feared injury.

MORE:

SABC launches 24-hour sport channel

The SABC on Thursday night launched its long-awaited 24-hour sport channel under the tagline ‘Remember the Unforgettable’, referring to the iconic SA ...
Sport
2 days ago

Six medal contenders named in second Olympic team announcement

Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos, Lawrence Brittain and John Smith headlined the second batch of 69 athletes added to the Tokyo-bound Team SA on ...
Sport
2 days ago

Samaai fine-tunes for Tokyo

Long-jumper Ruswahl Samaai is ready to unleash himself in battle on Tuesday as he shows the world he's ready to challenge for an Olympic medal at the ...
Sport
11 hours ago

'Why can't Caster compete?’ - Social media questions transgender athlete competing in Olympics

Hubbard has been eligible to compete at the Olympics since 2015, when the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued guidelines allowing any ...
Sport
5 days ago

Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio's Olympic dream surging closer to reality

Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio stands on the brink of Olympic history after a journey that, in some ways, started when she suffered a life-threatening head ...
Sport
1 week ago

Luvo Manyonga banned for four years and ordered to pay R20,000

Troubled long-jump maestro Luvo Manyonga has been banned for four years for a doping violation that in the end he didn’t even try to contest.
Sport
1 week ago

‘Trust in the process’ — Caster Semenya responds to African championship cancellation

Competing in the championships would have given gold medalist Semenya an opportunity to qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games.
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Royal queen wants crown Sport
  2. Kaizer Chiefs defend like their lives depend on it to stun Wydad and reach ... Soccer
  3. Zwane suggests Chiefs will keep defensive tactics, but is he selling a dummy? Soccer
  4. Even Sundowns will watch in envy if shock package Chiefs reach Caf final Soccer
  5. Kaizer Chiefs coach Zwane hints Manyama may be ready for second leg Soccer

Latest Videos

SA vaccine update: Over-50s can soon register and teacher vaccination goals to ...
Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...