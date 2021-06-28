Go on an exercise quest for a chance to win big with Virgin Active

If there's one thing we've learnt while challenging old ways and adjusting to new norms, the need to get moving remains constant and important. Leading an active lifestyle is the foundation of thriving and staying healthy, especially during this time of increased stress and depression.

“While many of us took some time exercising off last year — which was perfectly acceptable — now is the time to lean into change and get back into it. After lengthy lockdowns and isolation, we all want to resume our training routines, return to the gym, take to the great outdoors and socialise with our like-minded fitness communities. We’ve heard South Africans’ request to come back strong in 2021 and to get back on their fitness journeys, especially ahead of the summer months,” says Callan Sexton, Virgin Active SA exercise director.

Virgin Active has created the Quest challenge to help its members get moving again and to supercharge their exercise routines — no matter whether they want to exercise from their local club, join an online class from the comfort of their homes or exercise outside. Virgin Active offers exercise programmes to members, using digital technology to help keep them motivated wherever they are.

Quest is a points-based rewards programme that encourages Virgin Active members to keep moving with fun and easy exercise challenges, designed by fitness experts. It aims to set them on the right track to achieving their health and fitness goals, and rewards them with money and prizes.

Getting started is as easy as choosing a health and fitness goal that you will work towards over six weeks until September 30 2021. These health and fitness goals vary from losing weight; building strength; getting fit; relieving stress and staying active. You can also choose the “my way” goal if you already have a workout regime. Depending on the goal you choose, you will be given a selection of fun, exercise challenges.