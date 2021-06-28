Go on an exercise quest for a chance to win big with Virgin Active
Quest is a points-based rewards programme that encourages Virgin Active members to keep moving
If there's one thing we've learnt while challenging old ways and adjusting to new norms, the need to get moving remains constant and important. Leading an active lifestyle is the foundation of thriving and staying healthy, especially during this time of increased stress and depression.
“While many of us took some time exercising off last year — which was perfectly acceptable — now is the time to lean into change and get back into it. After lengthy lockdowns and isolation, we all want to resume our training routines, return to the gym, take to the great outdoors and socialise with our like-minded fitness communities. We’ve heard South Africans’ request to come back strong in 2021 and to get back on their fitness journeys, especially ahead of the summer months,” says Callan Sexton, Virgin Active SA exercise director.
Virgin Active has created the Quest challenge to help its members get moving again and to supercharge their exercise routines — no matter whether they want to exercise from their local club, join an online class from the comfort of their homes or exercise outside. Virgin Active offers exercise programmes to members, using digital technology to help keep them motivated wherever they are.
Quest is a points-based rewards programme that encourages Virgin Active members to keep moving with fun and easy exercise challenges, designed by fitness experts. It aims to set them on the right track to achieving their health and fitness goals, and rewards them with money and prizes.
Getting started is as easy as choosing a health and fitness goal that you will work towards over six weeks until September 30 2021. These health and fitness goals vary from losing weight; building strength; getting fit; relieving stress and staying active. You can also choose the “my way” goal if you already have a workout regime. Depending on the goal you choose, you will be given a selection of fun, exercise challenges.
“The Quest challenge is built about the principle of cross-training because boredom can be such a motivation killer. So, to keep Virgin Active members on their toes and expose them to a variety of exercise classes, training areas and sports equipment available, we'll mix up the challenges each week,” says Sexton.
The key to your Quest success is consistency. By completing each of these activities throughout the week, you will earn 60 points in a week to collect a badge. Earn six badges over the course of a six-week period and you’ll be entered into the R1m grand prize draw. After six weeks, you should be well on your way to making regular exercise a habit and lifestyle choice.
You already know the drill, the more active you are and the healthier your lifestyle, the more badges you’ll earn and the greater your chances of winning weekly prizes valued at R4m. These include Virgin Active kit bags, membership upgrades and personal training sessions, discounts at TotalSports and prizes from Kauai, Garmin, SA Rugby, SA Cricket, Stormers, Lions and more.
How to enter:
All you have to do is scan the QR code on the Virgin Active website or at the entrance to your Virgin Active club to get started. Friendly club staff can help you too, just ask. Interact with Virgin Active on WhatsApp, choose your health and fitness goal and select an exercise challenge. Upload photos of your completed activity to earn points or scan activity-specific QR codes from Virgin Active staff for in-club activities.
Follow the hashtag #LiveLifeActive to win great prizes with the Virgin Active Quest challenge, while working on your summer body.
This article was paid for by Virgin Active SA.