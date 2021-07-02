Sport

Medal prospect surfer Jordy Smith withdraws from Tokyo Olympics

David Isaacson Sports reporter
02 July 2021 - 10:51
Jordy Smith in action at the World Surfing Games at Kisakihama Beach in Miyazaki, Japan, in 2019. Smith has withdrawn from the Tokyo Olympics with a knee injury.
Jordy Smith in action at the World Surfing Games at Kisakihama Beach in Miyazaki, Japan, in 2019. Smith has withdrawn from the Tokyo Olympics with a knee injury.
Image: Matt Roberts/Getty Images

Surfer Jordy Smith has withdrawn from the Tokyo Olympics because of a knee injury sustained in training five weeks ago, the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) said on Friday.

The world No 7, considered a medal prospect, underwent surgery on his knee last month.

In media interviews a week ago he spoke as if he would be competing in Tokyo, saying he was aiming for gold.

His withdrawal leaves Bianca Buitendag as SA’s only competitor in surfing, which is making its Games debut.

READ MORE

Suspended Shange’s Tokyo dream rests on Court of Arbitration for Sport

SA’s two suspended athletes, sprinter Carina Horn and walker Lebogang Shange, are awaiting hearings for their cases, the Athletics Integrity Unit ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Sprinting men make SA Olympic history as women come up short

South Africa’s speedsters have achieved an Olympic first by filling all nine spots available to them across the three men’s sprints for the Tokyo ...
Sport
1 day ago

DAVID ISAACSON | Right or wrong, trans Olympian’s inclusion must be treated with respect

People from the land of Caster Semenya should be the last to criticise the selection of a Kiwi transgender weightlifter
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Kaizer Chiefs appoint Kaizer Motaung Jr to top job at the club Soccer
  2. Cassper Nyovest dragged for throwing shade at Bafana Bafana Soccer
  3. Mosimane ‘would have asked Khoza’ if he wanted Thembinkosi Lorch at Al Ahly Soccer
  4. PSL prosecutor Nande Becker has ‘reading to do’ to decide whether to charge ... Soccer
  5. Royal queen wants crown Sport

Latest Videos

SA back to level 4: Public gatherings, schools & booze impacted as Covid-19 ...
SA vaccine update: Over-50s can soon register and teacher vaccination goals to ...