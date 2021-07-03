Tokyo Olympic team officially becomes SA’s largest
A further 31 athletes from seven disciplines were named to Team SA on Saturday, taking the overall number of Olympic competitors to 164 so far.
That officially lifted the total number beyond 138, the size of SA’s previous-largest Olympic contingent that went to Rio 2016.
The SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) said in a statement it expected the team to reach around 180, once the final athletes, swimmers and golfers were added to the mix.
Garrick Higgo and Christiaan Bezuidenhout will compete in the men’s competition, but only Ashleigh Buhai was named for the women’s tournament. A second golfer is to be confirmed.
The team will also feature two equestrian competitors and a judoka.
Diver Julia Vincent and open-water swimmer Michelle Weber are Olympic veterans, having competed in Rio.
The men’s football team was also announced.
The team announced on Saturday are:
Gymnastics: Naveen Daries
Coach: Leeland Christian
Golf:
Men: Garrick Higgo, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Women: Ashleigh Buhai
Coaches, management and caddies: Tanya Paterson (caddy), Johan Swanepoel (caddy), Nick Cavendish-Pell (caddy) and Joanne Newell (manager)
Equestrian: Tanya Seymour, Victoria Legendre-Scott
Coaches and management: Ingeborg Sanne, Rudolphe Scherer, Colin Scott
Judo: Geronay Whitebooi
Coach: Nikola Filipov
Open water swimming:
Men: Michael Mcglynn
Women: Michelle Weber
Coaches: Wayne Riddin, Cedric Finch
Diving: Julia Vincent, Micaela Bouter
Coach: William Sherritt
Football: Ronwen Williams, Mondli Mpoto, Sifiso Mlungwana, Tercious Malepe, Luke Fleurs, Sibusiso Mabiliso, Abbubaker Mobara, Thabiso Monyane, Katlego Mohamme, Teboho Mokoena, Thabo Cele, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Sipho Mbule, Goodman Mosele, Kamohelo Mahlatsi, Fagrie Lakay, Luther Singh, Evidence Makgopa, Lyle Foster and Kobamelo Kodisang
Coaches and management: David Notoane, Mxolisi Sibam, Kwanele Kopo, Wendell Robinson and Nomthandazo Ncube