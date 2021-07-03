Tokyo Olympic team officially becomes SA’s largest

A further 31 athletes from seven disciplines were named to Team SA on Saturday, taking the overall number of Olympic competitors to 164 so far.

That officially lifted the total number beyond 138, the size of SA’s previous-largest Olympic contingent that went to Rio 2016.

The SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) said in a statement it expected the team to reach around 180, once the final athletes, swimmers and golfers were added to the mix.

Garrick Higgo and Christiaan Bezuidenhout will compete in the men’s competition, but only Ashleigh Buhai was named for the women’s tournament. A second golfer is to be confirmed.

The team will also feature two equestrian competitors and a judoka.

Diver Julia Vincent and open-water swimmer Michelle Weber are Olympic veterans, having competed in Rio.

The men’s football team was also announced.

The team announced on Saturday are:

Gymnastics: Naveen Daries

Coach: Leeland Christian

Golf:

Men: Garrick Higgo, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Women: Ashleigh Buhai

Coaches, management and caddies: Tanya Paterson (caddy), Johan Swanepoel (caddy), Nick Cavendish-Pell (caddy) and Joanne Newell (manager)

Equestrian: Tanya Seymour, Victoria Legendre-Scott

Coaches and management: Ingeborg Sanne, Rudolphe Scherer, Colin Scott

Judo: Geronay Whitebooi

Coach: Nikola Filipov

Open water swimming:

Men: Michael Mcglynn

Women: Michelle Weber

Coaches: Wayne Riddin, Cedric Finch

Diving: Julia Vincent, Micaela Bouter

Coach: William Sherritt

Football: Ronwen Williams, Mondli Mpoto, Sifiso Mlungwana, Tercious Malepe, Luke Fleurs, Sibusiso Mabiliso, Abbubaker Mobara, Thabiso Monyane, Katlego Mohamme, Teboho Mokoena, Thabo Cele, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Sipho Mbule, Goodman Mosele, Kamohelo Mahlatsi, Fagrie Lakay, Luther Singh, Evidence Makgopa, Lyle Foster and Kobamelo Kodisang

Coaches and management: David Notoane, Mxolisi Sibam, Kwanele Kopo, Wendell Robinson and Nomthandazo Ncube