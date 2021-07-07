Wayde van Niekerk wanted to race the 400m in Budapest on Tuesday night‚ but he was pulled out by his management as a precautionary measure because of a niggle in his lower back.

The Olympic champion from Rio 2016‚ who injured his right knee badly in late 2017‚ was supposed to have raced world champion Steven Gardiner of Bahamas and two of the four fastest men in the world so far this year‚ Americans Michael Norman and Michael Cherry.