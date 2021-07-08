The only man missing from the top five is Marvin Bracy‚ also with a 9.85 season’s best‚ but Simbine smoked him in Hungary.

Then add Italy’s Lamont Marcell Jacobs‚ who went 9.95 in May and Canadian star Andre De Grasse‚ the 2016 Olympic bronze medallist who is infinitely more dangerous than his 9.99 season’s best.

Whoever wins this contest will enjoy a massive confidence boost going into the Games.

While SA fans hold their breath over Wayde van Niekerk‚ who withdrew from the 400m in Budapest after feeling a lower back discomfort‚ they can relax a little knowing that Simbine has stepped into the breach as the country’s strongest medal contender ahead of the Tokyo Games.

SA athletics has four hopefuls. Apart from Simbine and Van Niekerk‚ the reigning 400m champion‚ there are Ruswahl Samaai and the men’s 4x100m relay team.

Long-jumper Samaai is also in action in Monaco‚ also against a classy field topped by world No.1 Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece. Five of Samaai’s rivals have jumped further than he has this season‚ and this will be the perfect opportunity to jump himself into Tokyo contention.