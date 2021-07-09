As skateboarding makes Olympic debut‚ SA's Brandon Valjalo books his spot

He claimed his first South African Championship as well as the World youth Championship at the Kimberley Diamond Cup (KDC) at the tender age of 14.

“It’s official – between the July 24 and 26 I will be representing South Africa at the debut of street skateboarding in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics‚” Valjalo said on Instagram.

“It’s an honour to be able to represent not only my country but the whole African continent.

“Such a mixed feeling of emotions going into this – but I know the hard work will pay off in the end.

“Thank you to my family‚ friends‚ sponsors and everyone who has supported my journey this far. This performance is for you.”