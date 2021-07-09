Sport

As skateboarding makes Olympic debut‚ SA's Brandon Valjalo books his spot

09 July 2021 - 12:47 By Ofentse Ratsie
South African skateboarding star Brandon Valjalo.
Image: INSTAGRAM/Brandon Valjalo

South African skateboarding star Brandon Valjalo has booked his spot at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after years of hard work.

The 22-year-old who will be making his first major Olympic appearance has vowed to make the “African continent” proud.

Born and raised in Johannesburg‚ Valjalo blasted onto the world skateboarding radar in 2014 and has never looked back.

He claimed his first South African Championship as well as the World youth Championship at the Kimberley Diamond Cup (KDC) at the tender age of 14.

“It’s official – between the July 24 and 26 I will be representing South Africa at the debut of street skateboarding in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics‚” Valjalo said on Instagram.

“It’s an honour to be able to represent not only my country but the whole African continent.

“Such a mixed feeling of emotions going into this – but I know the hard work will pay off in the end.

“Thank you to my family‚ friends‚ sponsors and everyone who has supported my journey this far. This performance is for you.”

Valjalo backed up that performance a year later by successfully retaining his South African Championships title.

