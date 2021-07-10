High-riding Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio chuffed with Giro stage triumph

Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio claimed her maiden stage triumph on the Giro d’Italia Donne on Saturday, taking the toughest leg of the tour after riding the final 8km on her own.

Moolman-Pasio, who is looking to end SA’s 65-year Olympic cycling medal drought at the Tokyo Games later this month, is looking to finish second overall when the tour ends on Sunday.

Moolman-Pasio clocked 3hr 52min 35sec for the 122.6km ninth stage from Feletto-Umberto to Monte Matajur, which contained two late steep climbs, to win by 1min 26sec over her SD Worx teammates Demi Vollering and Anna van der Breggen, who is poised to win the tour.

“It feels just really so amazing to finally win a stage at the Giro after taking part in 10 editions — this is my 10th edition,” said Moolman-Pasio.

“It’s really taken hard work and commitment and a lot of patience but it really has been worth the wait because it feels so amazing.”

Moolman-Pasio, who will compete in the women’s road race and the time trial in Tokyo, was particularly chuffed with the manner in which she won the stage.